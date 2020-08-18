STEVENSVILLE — In an effort to improve the overall athletic programs at Stevensville High School and Middle School, a new activities director position has been created and the Yellowjackets have filled the slot with a familiar name.
Stevensville product Chance Edman is tackling the job after spending a decade abroad. He feels the athletic programs at Stevensville are on the brink of a breakthrough with a massive facilities overhaul, a solid core of coaches and enthusiasm from the community on the rise.
“It will require a team effort, one that extends beyond the campus," Edman said. "I want to think bigger. Our sports program will reflect the positive values of our community, and in turn inspire our community to be the best version of itself.”
After graduating from Gonzaga with a journalism degree, Edman and his wife Valerie took positions at an American international school in Malaysia. He built the athletic program as the athletic director and co-founded international sports conference Asia Christian Schools Conference.
After nine years in Malaysia, and with three young children in tow, the family decided to take a year off to travel and work online. From Indonesia to Spain, Ireland to Scotland, their travels landed them in Germany as the COVID pandemic began to take hold in Europe.
The U.S. Embassy in Berlin contacted them in March to recommend they leave the country, or plan to stay indefinitely. Edman decided returning to Montana was the best decision.
Chance is the son of Scott Edman, a well-known businessman and competitive athlete in the Bitterroot Valley. He operates the Scott L. Edman Insurance Agency in Hamilton.
