MILES CITY — Hitter Bree Swanson of Chinook has signed to play volleyball at Miles Community College beginning next season.

MCC coach Robin Cusimano announced the signing this week in a school press release.

Swanson's Sugerbeeters were district champions last year, as well as divisional runner-up, and qualified for the state C tournament.

She had 128 kills, 68 aces, 193 digs and 31 blocks during her senior season.

Swanson was an all-state selection as a junior and senior.

