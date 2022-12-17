MILES CITY — Hitter Bree Swanson of Chinook has signed to play volleyball at Miles Community College beginning next season.
MCC coach Robin Cusimano announced the signing this week in a school press release.
Swanson's Sugerbeeters were district champions last year, as well as divisional runner-up, and qualified for the state C tournament.
She had 128 kills, 68 aces, 193 digs and 31 blocks during her senior season.
Swanson was an all-state selection as a junior and senior.
