HELENA— There are a lot of great things about sports. But from a fan perspective, one of the best is a good old-fashioned rivalry, such as the one between Helena Capital and Helena High.
I haven’t been in Helena long, but it doesn’t take much time to get a sense of the rivalry between the Bengals and Bruins.
There’s mutual respect among the two schools and the many different teams that represent them. In fact, I haven’t heard either side utter a single bad word about the other.
But I have seen them compete and that small taste, which happened to be of crosstown soccer, left me wanting more.
The Bengals and Bruins may not hate each other, but they certainly despise losing to one another.
In sports, you aim for the thrill of victory, while simultaneously doing everything possible to avoid the terrible sting of defeat.
Losing stinks and any coach or athlete will tell you that. But there’s something worse about losing to a rival. The depths of defeat are much lower, as is the sense of accomplishment that comes with winning.
Not all rivalries have that. This one does and it took all of five seconds to figure it out.
Rivalries like the crosstown between Helena High and Capital are special because they don’t have to be made up or manufactured.
And this week, the rivalry is about to pick up again.
The soccer teams of Helena High and Helena Capital will meet at Nelson Stadium Thursday afternoon (3:30 p.m) for a doubleheader featuring both the boys and girls. Then, the Bengals will host the Bruins in crosstown volleyball Saturday (4 p.m.), as Helena High closes out homecoming week.
Certainly, each team will try to act like it’s any other game or match. But it’s not, especially this time around with the Bruins and Bengals occupying the top two spots in the most recent Class AA coaches volleyball poll.
Helena Capital is No. 1 after an extraordinary start to 2019. Yet, Helena is No. 2 and following a come-from-behind win over Missoula Sentinel, the stage is set.
The records are great and that will only add to the excitement. However, in a rivalry like this one, records don’t matter so much. The series isn’t about being in first place or top-ranked, it’s about bragging rights, pure and simple.
That’s what makes it great and for a sports fan like myself, it also makes it irresistible.
At crosstown soccer earlier this month, it took about five seconds to detect the extra drive and determination in the air. The intensity was off the charts and felt more like Arsenal vs Chelsea than it did a pair high school soccer matches.
The Helena High girls beat the Bruins for the first time on their home field, while the Capital boys ended a nine-year run of frustration against the Bengals.
Those are the kinds of wins that make lasting memories and without a true rivalry, they are hard to replicate.
Manufactured rivalries are the worst, but when it comes to Helena and the crosstown rivalry, it’s 100 percent real and that’s what makes it one of the best in Montana high school sports.
