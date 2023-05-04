HELENA — Butte, Montana, has always had a special place in my heart. I haven't lived in the Mining City for over 20 years, yet it's always felt a little like home.

I was born in Great Falls, moved to Kalispell, North Dakota, Nebraska, and then to Butte when I was 8 years old.

It was my first experience really living in Montana and even though my family moved again to Havre three years later, so much of Butte has always stuck with me.

It's where I got my introduction to Montana high school sports watching the old Central A Divisional tournaments at the Butte Civic Center, catching Butte High games at Memorial Stadium, and just about every game played inside Alumni Coliseum, whether it was Montana Tech or the Butte Copper Kings.

The thing I love the most about Butte, besides the tough-guy persona and the history, is that it's such a sports town and for an 8-year-old who loved nothing else, the three years I spent there were some of the best.

That's why it's both fitting and exciting that I've been given the opportunity to lead the sports department at the Montana Standard, along with my current duties as the sports editor of the Helena Independent Record.

As passionate as I am about sports in the Mining City, I've always shared the same feeling for the Montana Standard.

I devoured the sports section as a kid. Heck, I was even a delivery boy at one time and I can't wait for the chance to shape the future of the sports section I used to read (and deliver) for so long.

In short, we have a mini-merger of sorts between the IR/Standard sports sections, which were already under the umbrella of 406mtsports.com.

So even though we already worked as part of the same team, the newspapers and local websites in Butte and Helena will reflect that now, too.

On the surface, it sounds like a big change, but our commitment to local sports coverage in Helena and Butte won't change.

If there is a high school sporting event in the Butte or Helena area, we want to report it. We also have to face reality. Our staffs aren't as big as they used to be and, frankly, it's partly because people don't consume sports content the same way.

Times have changed and it's far past time that we meet that change head-on.

You know the saying, when people tell you who they are, to believe them?

Well, when it comes to readership, when people show you what they're interested in, content providers need to listen, and for too long we have been tone-deaf.

I've been among the worst offenders. We have been grinding and trying to cover every game under the sun, which I know people do appreciate, but not nearly enough to justify the manpower it takes.

If folks value game stories, their patterns of engagement don't reflect that. The stories we invest more time in such as features, profiles and the like get a lot more traction and often tell a more important story than anything we can glean from a regular-season sporting event.

I'm not attempting to trivialize games at all. As I said, we are going to report every result, from every day. That's the mission at least. But it will mean different methods such as more roundups, box scores, etc.

As much as it pains me to say it, the "gamer" is like the walking dead and it's not getting resurrected.

That doesn't mean we won't be covering games. We will and when we do go to a game, you'll know there's a good reason.

Yet, our time in Butte, Helena, and beyond will be invested in the events that are most significant so we can also invest our time in telling stories that go beyond the box score.

Too often, we have missed some of those because we were too busy to see the forest through the trees.

So as Bob Dylan once sang, "The times, they are a-changing."

Yet, change can be positive and while we won't have as many bylined game recaps as you've come accustomed to, Helena/Butte readers can expect an influx of box scores in addition to our detailed local roundups.

Of course, we can't achieve this alone.

Although I have two tremendous journalists working with me in Daniel Shepard and Gavin Derkatch, as well as who I consider to be the best sports photographer in Montana, Gary Marshall, sports departments have always relied on coaches and communities for help.

We'll once again make that plea.

In the old days, coaches used to call us with their stat sheets. Scores would be read and box scores would be typed.

Now, things are easier than ever, and while there is a myth that box scores aren't around anymore, we actually have tons of them at 406mtsports.com.

You'll see more in the Independent Record and Montana Standard sports sections going forward. In fact, you have already.

Every school in our state has access to the 406mtsports.com portal and can enter their stats in a matter of minutes. It's certainly easier than placing the phone call that used to be a game-night tradition and gets box scores on 406mstsports.com instantly.

Even if coaches don't want to enter the stats, if you call me, email me, text me a photo, leave a voicemail, DM, send an owl post — whatever (see bottom for contact info) — I personally guarantee teams from the Helena/Butte area will have their results reported in our papers/websites.

Heck, even if you aren't from our area, if you get it to us, we'll get it online at 406mtsports.com.

The true mission of all Lee Newspapers in Montana, in terms of sports coverage, is to cover the state as best we can through 406mtsports.com, and that's another mission we at the IR/Standard need to invest more time into.

So we'll be looking beyond our silos too as we aim to cover the Treasure State from the Hi-line down to Lima, and everywhere in between.

That means investing in more coverage of other Frontier Conference teams and high schools that don't fall within the traditional Butte/Helena footprint.

More than anything, we are looking to tell the stories that reflect the communities we live in, plus touch on the lives of these athletes — who they are, what makes them tick — instead of focusing so much on their scoring average.

Yet, we aren't going to neglect that either. That's why we will invest more time in the scoreboard section since we will be spending less time at games.

I know it sounds like a lot is changing. But the truth is, we needed to reimagine the way we achieve our ultimate objective: telling the stories that matter the most to you.

We'll never waiver in that commitment and if you have questions or concerns about our coverage, don't hesitate to reach out.

They say a good newspaper is nothing more than a community talking to itself and my sincere hope is that our new approach will help us do exactly that in Helena, Butte, and beyond.