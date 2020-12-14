Editor's note: 406mtsports.com is tracking the Class of 2021 college recruits from around the state. If you do not see your athlete's name here, please submit this information to 406mtsports.com sports reporter Victor Flores at victor.flores@406mtsports.com. This list will be updated as more submissions come in throughout the high school sports season. 

Here are the Montanans who have signed or committed to play a college sport next season:

Last NameFirst NameHigh SchoolCollegeSport
AbyEliLaurelMontana StateFootball
AndersonEmmaKalispell GlacierMontana WesternWomen's basketball
ArthurTelFrenchtownMontana TechFootball
BalesColterLaurelMontana TechMen's basketball
BartschDaniHelena CapitalUniversity of MontanaWomen's basketball
BartschPaigeHelena CapitalBoise State (ID)Volleyball
BeagleJayLibbyUniversity of MontanaTrack & field
BennCormacBigforkCarroll CollegeFootball, Track & field
BensonSamanthaBillings SeniorMontana TechWomen's Golf
BirdwellCooperLewistownOklahoma StateWrestling
BlaschakLaurenBillings WestMontana State BillingsSoftball
BlomquistCaswellHelena CapitalLewis University (IL)Men's Golf
BowlerTateManhattanMontana TechFootball
BrooksSageMissoula HellgateSyracuse (NY)Cross country, Track & field
BrottPaulBillings WestMontana StateFootball
BrownJohnBozemanMontana WesternFootball
BushmanMakennaJolietRocky Mountain CollegeVolleyball
CapserCamdenBillings CentralUniversity of MontanaFootball
CeartinFranchiBozemanMontana TechWomen's golf
CetraroBannerButteMontana TechFootball
ChaseConnorBillings SkyviewDawson Community CollegeCross country, Track & field
CutlerKadeDrummond-PhilipsburgMontana StateFootball
DailyNeilBillings WestMontana StateFootball
DavisHaiLeighShepherdMiles Community CollegeSoftball
DetrickKellenHavreUniversity of MontanaFootball
DiekhansHaydenFort BentonMontana TechMen's basketball
Eiden IVKennethBozemanMontana StateFootball
EricksonIsabelleBillings CentralCarroll CollegeWomen's basketball
EvansZacharyHelenaUniversity of MontanaFootball
EvansKaimenBeltMontana TechFootball
FaulkMasonShepherdDickinson State (ND)Football
FedykLukeBozemanMontana StateFootball
FishellAidanScobeyDawson Community CollegeMen's basketball
FisherJaceTroyMontana StateFootball
FitzgeraldJaceDillonMontana StateFootball
FitzgeraldIgnatiusMissoula HellgateUniversity of OregonCross country, Track & field
FlintKonnerBakerDickinson State (ND)Men's golf
FritzKayleeKalispell GlacierMontana WesternVolleyball
FunkChristineChoteauMontana State BillingsVolleyball
GermerAlexMissoula SentinelMontana StateMen's basketball
GieseAspenFort BentonMontana State BillingsWomen's basketball
GonserPaytonGreat FallsMontana TechFootball
GrahamDaxonDillonCarroll CollegeFootball
GroshelleGavinGreat FallsConcordia College (MN)Men's soccer
HardyGraceMissoula SentinelUniversity of MontanaSoftball
HaslemHannahHavreMontana State-NorthernCross country
HeinLindseyForsythMontana StateWomen's basketball
HendersonJakeLewistownUniversity of ProvidenceMen's golf
HernandezMorganKalispell GlacierDickinson State (ND)Volleyball
HeuiserLizHelenaCarroll CollegeVolleyball
HiggsSkylarLivingstonMiles Community CollegeSoftball
HoernerMadysenColumbia FallsUniversity of ProvidenceVolleyball
HoferAudreyHelena CapitalMontana StateVolleyball
JanacaroColterMissoula Big SkyUniversity of MontanaFootball
JohnsonReedColumbusMiles Community CollegeSoftball
KendrickAbbyMissoula HellgateBoise State (ID)Cross country, Track & field
KernsLiamBillings SeniorUniversity of South CarolinaSwimming
KlucewichJaceFrenchtown/Missoula SentinelUniversity of MontanaFootball
KochHadynBillings SeniorMontana State BillingsMen's soccer
KovatchKlaireSeeley-SwanColorado StateTrack & field
KovickNoahHelena CapitalNorth Dakota State UniversityWrestling
KuperusElianaManhattan ChristianDordt University (IA)Women's basketball
LakeTrevorPolsonMontana WesternFootball
LangBradyBozemanUniversity of MontanaFootball
LangPadraigBozemanUniversity of MontanaFootball
LeanKennedyButteMontana TechWomen's golf
LeonardGenoMissoula SentinelUniversity of MontanaFootball
LowryDavidHelenaMontana TechFootball
MaackMorganLaurelRocky Mountain CollegeWomen's soccer
MarcilleJackHelenaMontana TechFootball
MayerMacyBozemanMontana TechWomen's basketball
MaynardPaigeLaurelUniversity of Jamestown (ND)Volleyball
McClenningBrookeHuntley ProjectCarroll CollegeTrack & field
McCluskyJohnnieBillings SeniorRocky Mountain CollegeFootball
McCormickNatalieBozemanMontana StateCross country, Track & field
McCraeMadelineRonanUniversity of ProvidenceVolleyball
McElmurryAudreyMissoula SentinelSacramento State (CA)Track & field
McElmurryRykerLibbyMontana WesternFootball
McPhersonSloanSavageUniversity of MontanaFootball
MedlockJamynBillings WestMontana TechFootball
MeinzenHunterMissoula Big SkyOregon StateWrestling
MeyerLoganHelenaUniversity of ProvidenceMen's golf
MohlKinzieKalispell GlacierUniversity of MontanaSoftball
MooreRileyBozemanMontana StateCross country, Track & field
NedensLibbyHardinDickinson State (ND)Cross country, Track & field
NielsonHaileyButteMontana TechCross country
NieskensDylanGlasgowCarroll CollegeFootball
NorslienSethLewistownMontana WesternFootball
O'LearnTameraHavreMontana State-NorthernCross country
O'NeillKianButteUniversity of Jamestown (ND)Baseball
OchsJamesLaurelMontana WesternFootball
OcklerLindseyFrenchtownSoutheast Missouri StateGymnastics
OlsonTrentonGreat FallsUniversity of ProvidenceMen's golf
PasquarelloNickBillings CentralMontana TechMen's Golf
PattersonDavidLibbyMontana WesternFootball
PhippsMaysonGlasgowMontana TechFootball
PierceSophiaMissoula HellgateMontana State BillingsWomen's soccer
PingBrockBillings CentralChadron StateFootball
PoulsenBrynnliHamiltonBoise State (ID)Cross country, Track & field
PriceConnorBozemanPark University (AZ)Track & field
RadickJoJoBozemanMontana StateVolleyball
RauschTJMissoula SentinelUniversity of MontanaFootball
ReynoldsElijahRed LodgeMontana StateFootball
RichardsonDuncanFrenchtownMontana TechFootball
RollinsDylanMissoula SentinelBYU (UT)Football
SchweikertHannahColumbia FallsCarroll CollegeVolleyball
SealeyBlytheRoundupRocky Mountain CollegeVolleyball
SirmonCamdenMissoula SentinelUniversity of MontanaFootball
SmithDylanWhitehallUniversity of MontanaFootball
StanishReeceBozemanMontana WesternFootball
SunchildMorganGreat FallsBellevue College (WA)Softball
SundheimCierraBillings SkyviewCorban University (OR)Women's golf
SwansonLiamGreat FallsUniversity of ProvidenceWrestling
SwansonBenHelenaMontana TechFootball
SyvrudSorenMissoula SentinelUniversity of MontanaFootball
TenneyTylerHelena CapitalMiles Community CollegeBaseball
ThompsonSkyleighKalispell FlatheadUniversity of MontanaWomen's soccer
ThompsonPeterBillingsUniversity of VirginiaSwimming
TimmGraceLaurelDickinson State (ND)Cross country, Track & field
TimmSophiaLaurelDickinson State (ND)Volleyball
TrudnowskiAnnaButteMontana StateTrack & field
TrumanColeDillonCarroll CollegeFootball
VetterChristianButteMontana TechFootball
WaddellJackLaurelRocky Mountain CollegeFootball
WarpJoshHavreUniversity of ProvidenceMen's basketball, golf
WidhalmNickPowerMontana WesternFootball
WillemsJacksonBillings SkyviewDickinson State (ND)Football
WilliamsLaurenHelenaMontana TechWomen's golf
WilsonAustinWolf PointMontana WesternFootball
WittmanMarcusBillings CentralCarroll CollegeFootball
YatesSamiBozemanSeattle University (WA)Women's Golf
YoungDylanHavreMontana WesternTrack & Field

 

