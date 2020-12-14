Editor's note: 406mtsports.com is tracking the Class of 2021 college recruits from around the state. If you do not see your athlete's name here, please submit this information to 406mtsports.com sports reporter Victor Flores at victor.flores@406mtsports.com. This list will be updated as more submissions come in throughout the high school sports season.
Here are the Montanans who have signed or committed to play a college sport next season:
|Last Name
|First Name
|High School
|College
|Sport
|Aby
|Eli
|Laurel
|Montana State
|Football
|Anderson
|Emma
|Kalispell Glacier
|Montana Western
|Women's basketball
|Arthur
|Tel
|Frenchtown
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Bales
|Colter
|Laurel
|Montana Tech
|Men's basketball
|Bartsch
|Dani
|Helena Capital
|University of Montana
|Women's basketball
|Bartsch
|Paige
|Helena Capital
|Boise State (ID)
|Volleyball
|Beagle
|Jay
|Libby
|University of Montana
|Track & field
|Benn
|Cormac
|Bigfork
|Carroll College
|Football, Track & field
|Benson
|Samantha
|Billings Senior
|Montana Tech
|Women's Golf
|Birdwell
|Cooper
|Lewistown
|Oklahoma State
|Wrestling
|Blaschak
|Lauren
|Billings West
|Montana State Billings
|Softball
|Blomquist
|Caswell
|Helena Capital
|Lewis University (IL)
|Men's Golf
|Bowler
|Tate
|Manhattan
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Brooks
|Sage
|Missoula Hellgate
|Syracuse (NY)
|Cross country, Track & field
|Brott
|Paul
|Billings West
|Montana State
|Football
|Brown
|John
|Bozeman
|Montana Western
|Football
|Bushman
|Makenna
|Joliet
|Rocky Mountain College
|Volleyball
|Capser
|Camden
|Billings Central
|University of Montana
|Football
|Ceartin
|Franchi
|Bozeman
|Montana Tech
|Women's golf
|Cetraro
|Banner
|Butte
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Chase
|Connor
|Billings Skyview
|Dawson Community College
|Cross country, Track & field
|Cutler
|Kade
|Drummond-Philipsburg
|Montana State
|Football
|Daily
|Neil
|Billings West
|Montana State
|Football
|Davis
|HaiLeigh
|Shepherd
|Miles Community College
|Softball
|Detrick
|Kellen
|Havre
|University of Montana
|Football
|Diekhans
|Hayden
|Fort Benton
|Montana Tech
|Men's basketball
|Eiden IV
|Kenneth
|Bozeman
|Montana State
|Football
|Erickson
|Isabelle
|Billings Central
|Carroll College
|Women's basketball
|Evans
|Zachary
|Helena
|University of Montana
|Football
|Evans
|Kaimen
|Belt
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Faulk
|Mason
|Shepherd
|Dickinson State (ND)
|Football
|Fedyk
|Luke
|Bozeman
|Montana State
|Football
|Fishell
|Aidan
|Scobey
|Dawson Community College
|Men's basketball
|Fisher
|Jace
|Troy
|Montana State
|Football
|Fitzgerald
|Jace
|Dillon
|Montana State
|Football
|Fitzgerald
|Ignatius
|Missoula Hellgate
|University of Oregon
|Cross country, Track & field
|Flint
|Konner
|Baker
|Dickinson State (ND)
|Men's golf
|Fritz
|Kaylee
|Kalispell Glacier
|Montana Western
|Volleyball
|Funk
|Christine
|Choteau
|Montana State Billings
|Volleyball
|Germer
|Alex
|Missoula Sentinel
|Montana State
|Men's basketball
|Giese
|Aspen
|Fort Benton
|Montana State Billings
|Women's basketball
|Gonser
|Payton
|Great Falls
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Graham
|Daxon
|Dillon
|Carroll College
|Football
|Groshelle
|Gavin
|Great Falls
|Concordia College (MN)
|Men's soccer
|Hardy
|Grace
|Missoula Sentinel
|University of Montana
|Softball
|Haslem
|Hannah
|Havre
|Montana State-Northern
|Cross country
|Hein
|Lindsey
|Forsyth
|Montana State
|Women's basketball
|Henderson
|Jake
|Lewistown
|University of Providence
|Men's golf
|Hernandez
|Morgan
|Kalispell Glacier
|Dickinson State (ND)
|Volleyball
|Heuiser
|Liz
|Helena
|Carroll College
|Volleyball
|Higgs
|Skylar
|Livingston
|Miles Community College
|Softball
|Hoerner
|Madysen
|Columbia Falls
|University of Providence
|Volleyball
|Hofer
|Audrey
|Helena Capital
|Montana State
|Volleyball
|Janacaro
|Colter
|Missoula Big Sky
|University of Montana
|Football
|Johnson
|Reed
|Columbus
|Miles Community College
|Softball
|Kendrick
|Abby
|Missoula Hellgate
|Boise State (ID)
|Cross country, Track & field
|Kerns
|Liam
|Billings Senior
|University of South Carolina
|Swimming
|Klucewich
|Jace
|Frenchtown/Missoula Sentinel
|University of Montana
|Football
|Koch
|Hadyn
|Billings Senior
|Montana State Billings
|Men's soccer
|Kovatch
|Klaire
|Seeley-Swan
|Colorado State
|Track & field
|Kovick
|Noah
|Helena Capital
|North Dakota State University
|Wrestling
|Kuperus
|Eliana
|Manhattan Christian
|Dordt University (IA)
|Women's basketball
|Lake
|Trevor
|Polson
|Montana Western
|Football
|Lang
|Brady
|Bozeman
|University of Montana
|Football
|Lang
|Padraig
|Bozeman
|University of Montana
|Football
|Lean
|Kennedy
|Butte
|Montana Tech
|Women's golf
|Leonard
|Geno
|Missoula Sentinel
|University of Montana
|Football
|Lowry
|David
|Helena
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Maack
|Morgan
|Laurel
|Rocky Mountain College
|Women's soccer
|Marcille
|Jack
|Helena
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Mayer
|Macy
|Bozeman
|Montana Tech
|Women's basketball
|Maynard
|Paige
|Laurel
|University of Jamestown (ND)
|Volleyball
|McClenning
|Brooke
|Huntley Project
|Carroll College
|Track & field
|McClusky
|Johnnie
|Billings Senior
|Rocky Mountain College
|Football
|McCormick
|Natalie
|Bozeman
|Montana State
|Cross country, Track & field
|McCrae
|Madeline
|Ronan
|University of Providence
|Volleyball
|McElmurry
|Audrey
|Missoula Sentinel
|Sacramento State (CA)
|Track & field
|McElmurry
|Ryker
|Libby
|Montana Western
|Football
|McPherson
|Sloan
|Savage
|University of Montana
|Football
|Medlock
|Jamyn
|Billings West
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Meinzen
|Hunter
|Missoula Big Sky
|Oregon State
|Wrestling
|Meyer
|Logan
|Helena
|University of Providence
|Men's golf
|Mohl
|Kinzie
|Kalispell Glacier
|University of Montana
|Softball
|Moore
|Riley
|Bozeman
|Montana State
|Cross country, Track & field
|Nedens
|Libby
|Hardin
|Dickinson State (ND)
|Cross country, Track & field
|Nielson
|Hailey
|Butte
|Montana Tech
|Cross country
|Nieskens
|Dylan
|Glasgow
|Carroll College
|Football
|Norslien
|Seth
|Lewistown
|Montana Western
|Football
|O'Learn
|Tamera
|Havre
|Montana State-Northern
|Cross country
|O'Neill
|Kian
|Butte
|University of Jamestown (ND)
|Baseball
|Ochs
|James
|Laurel
|Montana Western
|Football
|Ockler
|Lindsey
|Frenchtown
|Southeast Missouri State
|Gymnastics
|Olson
|Trenton
|Great Falls
|University of Providence
|Men's golf
|Pasquarello
|Nick
|Billings Central
|Montana Tech
|Men's Golf
|Patterson
|David
|Libby
|Montana Western
|Football
|Phipps
|Mayson
|Glasgow
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Pierce
|Sophia
|Missoula Hellgate
|Montana State Billings
|Women's soccer
|Ping
|Brock
|Billings Central
|Chadron State
|Football
|Poulsen
|Brynnli
|Hamilton
|Boise State (ID)
|Cross country, Track & field
|Price
|Connor
|Bozeman
|Park University (AZ)
|Track & field
|Radick
|JoJo
|Bozeman
|Montana State
|Volleyball
|Rausch
|TJ
|Missoula Sentinel
|University of Montana
|Football
|Reynolds
|Elijah
|Red Lodge
|Montana State
|Football
|Richardson
|Duncan
|Frenchtown
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Rollins
|Dylan
|Missoula Sentinel
|BYU (UT)
|Football
|Schweikert
|Hannah
|Columbia Falls
|Carroll College
|Volleyball
|Sealey
|Blythe
|Roundup
|Rocky Mountain College
|Volleyball
|Sirmon
|Camden
|Missoula Sentinel
|University of Montana
|Football
|Smith
|Dylan
|Whitehall
|University of Montana
|Football
|Stanish
|Reece
|Bozeman
|Montana Western
|Football
|Sunchild
|Morgan
|Great Falls
|Bellevue College (WA)
|Softball
|Sundheim
|Cierra
|Billings Skyview
|Corban University (OR)
|Women's golf
|Swanson
|Liam
|Great Falls
|University of Providence
|Wrestling
|Swanson
|Ben
|Helena
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Syvrud
|Soren
|Missoula Sentinel
|University of Montana
|Football
|Tenney
|Tyler
|Helena Capital
|Miles Community College
|Baseball
|Thompson
|Skyleigh
|Kalispell Flathead
|University of Montana
|Women's soccer
|Thompson
|Peter
|Billings
|University of Virginia
|Swimming
|Timm
|Grace
|Laurel
|Dickinson State (ND)
|Cross country, Track & field
|Timm
|Sophia
|Laurel
|Dickinson State (ND)
|Volleyball
|Trudnowski
|Anna
|Butte
|Montana State
|Track & field
|Truman
|Cole
|Dillon
|Carroll College
|Football
|Vetter
|Christian
|Butte
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Waddell
|Jack
|Laurel
|Rocky Mountain College
|Football
|Warp
|Josh
|Havre
|University of Providence
|Men's basketball, golf
|Widhalm
|Nick
|Power
|Montana Western
|Football
|Willems
|Jackson
|Billings Skyview
|Dickinson State (ND)
|Football
|Williams
|Lauren
|Helena
|Montana Tech
|Women's golf
|Wilson
|Austin
|Wolf Point
|Montana Western
|Football
|Wittman
|Marcus
|Billings Central
|Carroll College
|Football
|Yates
|Sami
|Bozeman
|Seattle University (WA)
|Women's Golf
|Young
|Dylan
|Havre
|Montana Western
|Track & Field
