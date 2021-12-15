Editor's note: 406mtsports.com is tracking the Class of 2022 college recruits from around the state. This list will be updated as more submissions come in throughout the high school sports season. If you want to tell us about another, please follow this link.
Here are the Montanans who have signed or committed to play a college sport next season:
|Last Name
|First Name
|High School
|College
|Sport
|Abbott
|Ethan
|Billings West
|Montana State
|Football
|Adams
|Hannah
|Laurel
|Montana State Billings
|Women's golf
|Adams
|Haylee
|Laurel
|Montana State Billings
|Women's golf
|Barbie
|Dayne
|Cut Bank
|Carroll College
|Football
|Bateman
|Caden
|Missoula Big Sky
|University of Montana
|Men's basketball
|Bentler
|Eliza
|Billings Senior
|University of Montana
|Women's soccer
|Bergeson
|Riley
|Billings West
|Navy
|Football
|Berry
|Brooke
|Billings Skyview
|University of New Mexico
|Women's basketball
|Blatter
|Brock
|Billings Central
|University of Alabama
|Baseball
|Claunch
|Isaiah
|Billings West
|Carroll College
|Football
|Cole
|Lane
|Hamilton
|University of Montana
|Men's cross country, track & field
|Cotton
|Jaxon
|Bozeman
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Crookston
|Ella
|Laurel
|Salt Lake Community College (UT)
|Softball
|Cummings
|Allie
|Billings Senior
|Point Loma Nazarene (CA)
|Women's basketball
|Dantic
|Beau
|Laurel
|University of Montana
|Football
|DeLeon
|Michael
|Billings West
|Rocky Mountain College
|Football
|Dowler
|Caden
|Billings West
|Montana State
|Football
|Dowler
|Taco
|Billings West
|Montana State
|Football
|Dvorak
|Ashlyn
|Billings West
|University of Montana
|Women's soccer
|Elletson
|Solei
|Billings Central
|North Idaho College
|Women's basketball, soccer
|Erickson
|Jaycee
|Saco
|Montana Tech
|Women's basketball
|Evans
|Marcus
|Helena
|University of Montana
|Football
|Feller
|Taylor
|Laurel
|Miles Community College
|Softball
|Filius
|Sadie
|Havre
|Carroll College
|Women's basketball
|Finch
|Ian
|Missoula Hellgate
|University of Montana
|Football
|Fischer
|Kadence
|Billings West
|Rocky Mountain College
|Women's golf
|Gagnon
|Courtnie
|Billings West
|Carroll College
|Women's soccer
|Goltz
|Chance
|Bridger
|Rocky Mountain College
|Football
|Graves
|Bailey
|Laurel
|Colorado State University-Pueblo
|Women's track & field
|Green
|Chase
|Missoula Sentinel
|Utah State
|Men's cross country, track & field
|Grossman
|Kaitlin
|Billings West
|Montana State Billings
|Women's basketball
|Guenzler
|Brette
|Bigfork
|Western Colorado University
|Women's soccer
|Gulick
|Sidney
|Kalispell Glacier
|Carroll College
|Volleyball
|Guse
|Braeden
|Bigfork
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Halferty
|Sarah
|Helena
|Rocky Mountain College
|Women's golf
|Hanenburg
|Kevin
|Frenchtown
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Hansen
|Mya
|Billings Central
|Butler University (IN)
|Women's basketball
|Hartnett
|Kylie
|Helena
|University of Utah
|Women's cross country, track & field
|Hasler
|Josie
|Huntley Project
|Montana State-Northern
|Volleyball
|Henricksen
|Braunson
|Polson
|University of Montana
|Football
|Hiller
|Tennisen
|Great Falls CMR
|University of Montana
|Volleyball
|Hoagland
|Kodie
|Butte
|Montana Tech
|Women's golf
|Hoch
|LeeAnn
|Shepherd
|University of Providence
|Women's wrestling
|Hoveland
|Trey
|Townsend
|Montana Western
|Football
|Jaraczeski
|Lizzy
|Great Falls CMR
|Idaho State
|Women's soccer
|Jensen
|Breana
|Laurel
|Rocky Mountain College
|Women's golf
|Keith
|Ali
|Billings West
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|Women's cross country, track & field
|Kimball
|Max
|Billings West
|Montana State
|Football
|Kirgan
|Charlie
|Missoula Sentinel
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Kirkland
|Colter
|Hamilton
|University of Montana
|Men's cross country, track & field
|Klumph
|Tanner
|Missoula Sentinel
|University of Minnesota
|Men's cross country, track & field
|Krahe
|Ryan
|Great Falls
|Montana State
|Football
|Lakkala
|Eyston
|Butte Central
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Lindseth
|Lauren
|Great Falls CMR
|Montana State
|Volleyball
|Lloyd
|Ramey
|Bozeman Gallatin
|South Dakota Mines
|Men's golf
|Lynch
|Jenavieve
|Bozeman
|Montana State
|Women's track & field
|Martinez
|Colby
|Columbus
|Montana Tech
|Football
|May
|Kensey
|Missoula Hellgate
|Syracuse University (NY)
|Women's cross country, track & field
|McGree
|Rileigh
|Butte Central
|University of Montana
|Women's track & field
|Milner
|Lily
|Kalispell Flathead
|University of Utah
|Women's swimming
|Moore
|Taylor
|Billings Skyview
|Montana State Billings
|Men's soccer
|Mord
|D'Wayne
|Shepherd
|Montana State-Northern
|Football
|Murphy
|Max
|Billings West
|Montana State
|Football
|Murphy
|Macee
|Huntley Project
|Montana State-Northern
|Volleyball
|Nadeau
|Finn
|Kalispell Flathead
|Binghamton University (NY)
|Men's wrestling
|Nansel
|Tyler
|Bozeman Gallatin
|Drake University (IA)
|Football
|Newton
|Zach
|Great Falls
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Nieto
|Marleigh
|Billings West
|Montana State Billings
|Softball
|Nilson
|Tommy
|Missoula Hellgate
|Montana State
|Football
|Pancoast
|Brooklyn
|Jefferson
|Saint Anslem College (NH)
|Women's hockey
|Polk
|Bridger
|Great Falls
|Montana Western
|Football
|Rendina
|Jake
|Kalispell Glacier
|U.S. Army West Point
|Football
|Reynolds
|Rhett
|Shelby
|University of Montana
|Men's basketball
|Rhodes
|Drake
|Billings West
|University of Iowa
|Men's wrestling
|Richter
|Riley
|Noxon
|Dawson Community College
|Volleyball
|Ryan
|Carly
|Helena
|University of Montana
|Women's cross country, track & field
|Schaaf
|Lance
|Billings Skyview
|Montana State Billings
|Baseball
|Schauber
|Isabel
|Billings Skyview
|Colorado Mesa
|Women's soccer
|Schlepp
|Rylan
|Bozeman Gallatin
|Montana State
|Football
|Scully
|Andrew
|Florence
|Western Oregon University
|Baseball
|Sheridan
|Samantha
|Billings
|Northern Arizona University
|Women's swimming
|Sievertsen
|Sophie
|Billings West
|Montana State Billings
|Women's soccer
|Simpson
|Malikye
|Billings Senior
|North Dakota State
|Track & field
|Snyder
|Dylan
|Butte
|Montana State
|Football
|Spotted Bear
|MG
|Billings Skyview
|South Dakota Mines
|Women's basketball
|Stayner
|Brooke
|Missoula Sentinel
|University of Montana
|Track & field
|Stevens
|Alliyah
|Kalispell Flathead
|Blue Mountain Community College (OR)
|Volleyball
|Stewart
|Maria
|Billings Central
|Miles Community College
|Volleyball
|Story
|Katy
|Billings Skyview
|Marietta College (OH)
|Softball
|Suero
|Forrest
|Helena
|Carroll College
|Football
|Taylor
|Teigan
|Fairview
|University of North Dakota
|Women's track & field
|Tinineko
|Kylie
|Billings
|Kean University (NJ)
|Women's swimming
|Torsleff
|Ella
|Bozeman Gallatin
|Rocky Mountain College
|Women's golf
|Turner
|Mackenzie
|Belgrade
|Northern State (SD)
|Women's soccer
|Van Kirk
|Kiersten
|Manhattan Christian
|Boise State
|Women's volleyball
|Van Pelt
|Jase
|Billings West
|Cornell College (IA)
|Men's wrestling
|Vandenacre
|Gavin
|Townsend
|Carroll College
|Football
|Verge
|Jordan
|Bozeman Gallatin
|Palm Beach Atlantic (FL)
|Men's golf
|Verge
|Justus
|Bozeman Gallatin
|Palm Beach Atlantic (FL)
|Men's golf
|Vigen
|Jake
|Bozeman Gallatin
|Montana State
|Football
|Visser
|Joey
|Jefferson
|University of Montana
|Football
|Wacker
|Draya
|Melstone
|University of Montana
|Women's basketball
|Webinger
|Jakob
|Laurel
|Montana State
|Track & field
|Weida
|Joseph
|Missoula Sentinel
|University of Montana
|Football
|Wolff
|Jaeden
|Billings West
|Montana State
|Women's track & field
|Woods
|Emma
|Fairfield
|Montana Tech
|Women's golf
|Zanto
|Tucker
|Helena Capital
|Carroll College
|Football
|Zentz
|Odessa
|Helena
|Northern Arizona University
|Women's cross country, track & field
