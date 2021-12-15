Editor's note: 406mtsports.com is tracking the Class of 2022 college recruits from around the state. This list will be updated as more submissions come in throughout the high school sports season. If you want to tell us about another, please follow this link.

Here are the Montanans who have signed or committed to play a college sport next season:

Last NameFirst NameHigh SchoolCollegeSport
AbbottEthanBillings WestMontana StateFootball
AdamsHannahLaurelMontana State BillingsWomen's golf
AdamsHayleeLaurelMontana State BillingsWomen's golf
BarbieDayneCut BankCarroll CollegeFootball
BatemanCadenMissoula Big SkyUniversity of MontanaMen's basketball
BentlerElizaBillings SeniorUniversity of MontanaWomen's soccer
BergesonRileyBillings WestNavyFootball
BerryBrookeBillings SkyviewUniversity of New MexicoWomen's basketball
BlatterBrockBillings CentralUniversity of AlabamaBaseball
ClaunchIsaiahBillings WestCarroll CollegeFootball
ColeLaneHamiltonUniversity of MontanaMen's cross country, track & field
CottonJaxonBozemanMontana TechFootball
CrookstonEllaLaurelSalt Lake Community College (UT)Softball
CummingsAllieBillings SeniorPoint Loma Nazarene (CA)Women's basketball
DanticBeauLaurelUniversity of MontanaFootball
DeLeonMichaelBillings WestRocky Mountain CollegeFootball
DowlerCadenBillings WestMontana StateFootball
DowlerTacoBillings WestMontana StateFootball
DvorakAshlynBillings WestUniversity of MontanaWomen's soccer
ElletsonSoleiBillings CentralNorth Idaho CollegeWomen's basketball, soccer
EricksonJayceeSacoMontana TechWomen's basketball
EvansMarcusHelenaUniversity of MontanaFootball
FellerTaylorLaurelMiles Community CollegeSoftball
FiliusSadieHavreCarroll CollegeWomen's basketball
FinchIanMissoula HellgateUniversity of MontanaFootball
FischerKadenceBillings WestRocky Mountain CollegeWomen's golf
GagnonCourtnieBillings WestCarroll CollegeWomen's soccer
GoltzChanceBridgerRocky Mountain CollegeFootball
GravesBaileyLaurelColorado State University-PuebloWomen's track & field
GreenChaseMissoula SentinelUtah StateMen's cross country, track & field
GrossmanKaitlinBillings WestMontana State BillingsWomen's basketball
GuenzlerBretteBigforkWestern Colorado UniversityWomen's soccer
GulickSidneyKalispell GlacierCarroll CollegeVolleyball
GuseBraedenBigforkMontana TechFootball
HalfertySarahHelenaRocky Mountain CollegeWomen's golf
HanenburgKevinFrenchtownMontana TechFootball
HansenMyaBillings CentralButler University (IN)Women's basketball
HartnettKylieHelenaUniversity of UtahWomen's cross country, track & field
HaslerJosieHuntley ProjectMontana State-NorthernVolleyball
HenricksenBraunsonPolsonUniversity of MontanaFootball
HillerTennisenGreat Falls CMRUniversity of MontanaVolleyball
HoaglandKodieButteMontana TechWomen's golf
HochLeeAnnShepherdUniversity of ProvidenceWomen's wrestling
HovelandTreyTownsendMontana WesternFootball
JaraczeskiLizzyGreat Falls CMRIdaho StateWomen's soccer
JensenBreanaLaurelRocky Mountain CollegeWomen's golf
KeithAliBillings WestCal State Monterey BayWomen's cross country, track & field
KimballMaxBillings WestMontana StateFootball
KirganCharlieMissoula SentinelMontana TechFootball
KirklandColterHamiltonUniversity of MontanaMen's cross country, track & field
KlumphTannerMissoula SentinelUniversity of MinnesotaMen's cross country, track & field
KraheRyanGreat FallsMontana StateFootball
LakkalaEystonButte CentralMontana TechFootball
LindsethLaurenGreat Falls CMRMontana StateVolleyball
LloydRameyBozeman GallatinSouth Dakota MinesMen's golf
LynchJenavieveBozemanMontana StateWomen's track & field
MartinezColbyColumbusMontana TechFootball
MayKenseyMissoula HellgateSyracuse University (NY)Women's cross country, track & field
McGreeRileighButte CentralUniversity of MontanaWomen's track & field
MilnerLilyKalispell FlatheadUniversity of UtahWomen's swimming
MooreTaylorBillings SkyviewMontana State BillingsMen's soccer
MordD'WayneShepherdMontana State-NorthernFootball
MurphyMaxBillings WestMontana StateFootball
MurphyMaceeHuntley ProjectMontana State-NorthernVolleyball
NadeauFinnKalispell FlatheadBinghamton University (NY)Men's wrestling
NanselTylerBozeman GallatinDrake University (IA)Football
NewtonZachGreat FallsMontana TechFootball
NietoMarleighBillings WestMontana State BillingsSoftball
NilsonTommyMissoula HellgateMontana StateFootball
PancoastBrooklynJeffersonSaint Anslem College (NH)Women's hockey
PolkBridgerGreat FallsMontana WesternFootball
RendinaJakeKalispell GlacierU.S. Army West PointFootball
ReynoldsRhettShelbyUniversity of MontanaMen's basketball
RhodesDrakeBillings WestUniversity of IowaMen's wrestling
RichterRileyNoxonDawson Community CollegeVolleyball
RyanCarlyHelenaUniversity of MontanaWomen's cross country, track & field
SchaafLanceBillings SkyviewMontana State BillingsBaseball
SchauberIsabelBillings SkyviewColorado MesaWomen's soccer
SchleppRylanBozeman GallatinMontana StateFootball
ScullyAndrewFlorenceWestern Oregon UniversityBaseball
SheridanSamanthaBillingsNorthern Arizona UniversityWomen's swimming
SievertsenSophieBillings WestMontana State BillingsWomen's soccer
SimpsonMalikyeBillings SeniorNorth Dakota StateTrack & field
SnyderDylanButteMontana StateFootball
Spotted BearMGBillings SkyviewSouth Dakota MinesWomen's basketball
StaynerBrookeMissoula SentinelUniversity of MontanaTrack & field
StevensAlliyahKalispell FlatheadBlue Mountain Community College (OR)Volleyball
StewartMariaBillings CentralMiles Community CollegeVolleyball
StoryKatyBillings SkyviewMarietta College (OH)Softball
SueroForrestHelenaCarroll CollegeFootball
TaylorTeiganFairviewUniversity of North DakotaWomen's track & field
TininekoKylieBillingsKean University (NJ)Women's swimming
TorsleffEllaBozeman GallatinRocky Mountain CollegeWomen's golf
TurnerMackenzieBelgradeNorthern State (SD)Women's soccer
Van KirkKierstenManhattan ChristianBoise StateWomen's volleyball
Van PeltJaseBillings WestCornell College (IA)Men's wrestling
VandenacreGavinTownsendCarroll CollegeFootball
VergeJordanBozeman GallatinPalm Beach Atlantic (FL)Men's golf
VergeJustusBozeman GallatinPalm Beach Atlantic (FL)Men's golf
VigenJakeBozeman GallatinMontana StateFootball
VisserJoeyJeffersonUniversity of MontanaFootball
WackerDrayaMelstoneUniversity of MontanaWomen's basketball
WebingerJakobLaurelMontana StateTrack & field
WeidaJosephMissoula SentinelUniversity of MontanaFootball
WolffJaedenBillings WestMontana StateWomen's track & field
WoodsEmmaFairfieldMontana TechWomen's golf
ZantoTuckerHelena CapitalCarroll CollegeFootball
ZentzOdessaHelenaNorthern Arizona UniversityWomen's cross country, track & field

 

