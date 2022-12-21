Editor's note: 406mtsports.com is tracking the Class of 2023 college recruits from around the state. This list will be updated as more submissions come in throughout the high school sports season. If you want to tell us about another, please follow this link.

Here are the Montanans who have signed or committed to play a college sport next season:

Last NameFirst NameHigh SchoolCollegeSport
AarnessJesseBillings WestNorth Dakota StateMen's wrestling
AbyAlyseLaurelIdaho StateWomen's basketball
AllenAveryBozemanSouth Dakota State UniversityMen's wrestling
AndersenMiaLaurelMiles Community CollegeSoftball
AndersonJacobBillings WestOregon StateFootball
AndersonCarsonHelenaMontana TechFootball
AndresonIndigoBozeman GallatinColorado MesaWomen's soccer
BadovinacBrookeButte CentralMontana TechWomen's basketball
BaerAbbyColstripMSU-NorthernVolleyball, women's golf
BakerAloraMiles CityMiles Community CollegeWomen's basketball, Volleyball
BellachAvaManhattan ChristianMontana WesternWomen's basketball
BellerkellanStevensvilleMontana TechFootball
BuchananJaceLaurelDickinson State (ND)Baseball
BuehlerAustinHelena CapitalUniversity of MontanaFootball
BullockAlexHelenaCarroll CollegeWomen's basketball
BurkartAveryBozemanMontana State BillingsWomen's basketball
CarrEverettBozemanMontana StateFootball
CarterTomHelena CapitalMontana StateFootball
ClintonLukeLewistownDickinson State (ND)Baseball
CollinsOliviaBozeman GallatinBoise State (ID)Women's soccer
DavisCharlizeBillings SkyviewRocky Mountain CollegeWomen's soccer
DeVossWyattGreat FallsMontana TechFootball
DeVriesAlexisManhattan ChristianUniversity of ProvidenceWomen's track & field
DolanJJMissoula SentinelMontana StateFootball
DuchienPatrickFlorenceMontana StateFootball
EganAshtynnColstripMiles Community CollegeVolleyball
GrebeBryceMelstoneMontana StateFootball
GroveTannerHelena CapitalCarroll CollegeFootball
GurnseyCameronButteUniversity of MontanaFootball
HadleyTravisBillings CentralMontana TechFootball
HansenCadenDillonCarroll CollegeFootball
HarrisReedGreat FallsBoston College (MA)Football
HashConnorShepherdDickinson State (ND)Football
HerndonNyealaHelena CapitalUniversity of MontanaSoftball
HuntsingerOliviaMissoula SentinelCentral Washington UniversityWomen's basketball
IversenEmileeSidneyDickinson State (ND)Women's golf
JonesAdamMissoula SentinelMontana StateFootball
KearnsLayneHamiltonSeattle Pacific University (WA)Women's basketball
KirganKassidyMissoula SentinelSeattle University (WA)Women's soccer
KogolshakRyleeBillings SeniorMontana State BillingsVolleyball
KolschTaylorGreat Falls CMRCal State East Bay (CA)Women's swimming
KovickTylerHelena CapitalMontana TechFootball
LaFurgeArchieGreat Falls CMRCarroll CollegeFootball
LauermanJoeyHelena CapitalMontana TechFootball
LuhmannJonathanFlorenceMontana StateFootball
LynnKodiSimmsMiles Community CollegeVolleyball
MarshTalonHelena CapitalMontana StateFootball
McCartyMegBozemanMontana StateWomen's tennis
MichaudConnorFrenchtownMontana TechMen's basketball
NesbitDasaniFroidWilliston State (ND)Volleyball
NorthropKylerBillings CentralWashington StateBaseball
OkesAnthonyGreat Falls CMRMontana TechFootball
OpitzHaydenHelena CapitalUniversity of MontanaFootball
OvenClayBillings CentralUniversity of MontanaFootball
PetreColterHelenaMontana StateFootball
RiceColtenFlorenceMontana TechFootball
RushAndrewSt. IgnatiusMontana State BillingsMen's cross country, track & field
SchmidtCarterBelgradeNorth Dakota StateMen's wrestling
SchwaigerTyWhitefishWashington StateBaseball
SharbonoHunterFairviewMontana StateFootball
SliterGageKalispell GlacierUniversity of MontanaFootball
SmithLukeBozemanMontana StateFootball
StensonJaceButteMontana TechFootball
StevensonCyLibbyUniversity of MontanaFootball
StratmanCarissaBozemanCentral Washington UniversityVolleyball
SwansonBreeChinookMiles Community CollegeVolleyball
TaylorColeGreat Falls CMRMontana StateFootball
TempletonTateMissoula SentinelUniversity of MontanaFootball
TierneyZachButteMontana TechFootball
TraftonEloiseBozemanJacksonville University (FL)Women's lacrosse
TriplettJJGreat Falls CMRMontana TechFootball
TuckerJaxonBillings WestUniversity of MontanaFootball
UmileDominicMissoula SentinelMontana TechFootball
VoegeleMeganBillings WestRocky Mountain CollegeWomen's golf
VoglBridgerBeltMontana TechMen's basketball

 

Tags

Load comments