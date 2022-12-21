Editor's note: 406mtsports.com is tracking the Class of 2023 college recruits from around the state. This list will be updated as more submissions come in throughout the high school sports season. If you want to tell us about another, please follow this link.
Here are the Montanans who have signed or committed to play a college sport next season:
|Last Name
|First Name
|High School
|College
|Sport
|Aarness
|Jesse
|Billings West
|North Dakota State
|Men's wrestling
|Aby
|Alyse
|Laurel
|Idaho State
|Women's basketball
|Allen
|Avery
|Bozeman
|South Dakota State University
|Men's wrestling
|Andersen
|Mia
|Laurel
|Miles Community College
|Softball
|Anderson
|Jacob
|Billings West
|Oregon State
|Football
|Anderson
|Carson
|Helena
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Andreson
|Indigo
|Bozeman Gallatin
|Colorado Mesa
|Women's soccer
|Badovinac
|Brooke
|Butte Central
|Montana Tech
|Women's basketball
|Baer
|Abby
|Colstrip
|MSU-Northern
|Volleyball, women's golf
|Baker
|Alora
|Miles City
|Miles Community College
|Women's basketball, Volleyball
|Bellach
|Ava
|Manhattan Christian
|Montana Western
|Women's basketball
|Beller
|kellan
|Stevensville
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Buchanan
|Jace
|Laurel
|Dickinson State (ND)
|Baseball
|Buehler
|Austin
|Helena Capital
|University of Montana
|Football
|Bullock
|Alex
|Helena
|Carroll College
|Women's basketball
|Burkart
|Avery
|Bozeman
|Montana State Billings
|Women's basketball
|Carr
|Everett
|Bozeman
|Montana State
|Football
|Carter
|Tom
|Helena Capital
|Montana State
|Football
|Clinton
|Luke
|Lewistown
|Dickinson State (ND)
|Baseball
|Collins
|Olivia
|Bozeman Gallatin
|Boise State (ID)
|Women's soccer
|Davis
|Charlize
|Billings Skyview
|Rocky Mountain College
|Women's soccer
|DeVoss
|Wyatt
|Great Falls
|Montana Tech
|Football
|DeVries
|Alexis
|Manhattan Christian
|University of Providence
|Women's track & field
|Dolan
|JJ
|Missoula Sentinel
|Montana State
|Football
|Duchien
|Patrick
|Florence
|Montana State
|Football
|Egan
|Ashtynn
|Colstrip
|Miles Community College
|Volleyball
|Grebe
|Bryce
|Melstone
|Montana State
|Football
|Grove
|Tanner
|Helena Capital
|Carroll College
|Football
|Gurnsey
|Cameron
|Butte
|University of Montana
|Football
|Hadley
|Travis
|Billings Central
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Hansen
|Caden
|Dillon
|Carroll College
|Football
|Harris
|Reed
|Great Falls
|Boston College (MA)
|Football
|Hash
|Connor
|Shepherd
|Dickinson State (ND)
|Football
|Herndon
|Nyeala
|Helena Capital
|University of Montana
|Softball
|Huntsinger
|Olivia
|Missoula Sentinel
|Central Washington University
|Women's basketball
|Iversen
|Emilee
|Sidney
|Dickinson State (ND)
|Women's golf
|Jones
|Adam
|Missoula Sentinel
|Montana State
|Football
|Kearns
|Layne
|Hamilton
|Seattle Pacific University (WA)
|Women's basketball
|Kirgan
|Kassidy
|Missoula Sentinel
|Seattle University (WA)
|Women's soccer
|Kogolshak
|Rylee
|Billings Senior
|Montana State Billings
|Volleyball
|Kolsch
|Taylor
|Great Falls CMR
|Cal State East Bay (CA)
|Women's swimming
|Kovick
|Tyler
|Helena Capital
|Montana Tech
|Football
|LaFurge
|Archie
|Great Falls CMR
|Carroll College
|Football
|Lauerman
|Joey
|Helena Capital
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Luhmann
|Jonathan
|Florence
|Montana State
|Football
|Lynn
|Kodi
|Simms
|Miles Community College
|Volleyball
|Marsh
|Talon
|Helena Capital
|Montana State
|Football
|McCarty
|Meg
|Bozeman
|Montana State
|Women's tennis
|Michaud
|Connor
|Frenchtown
|Montana Tech
|Men's basketball
|Nesbit
|Dasani
|Froid
|Williston State (ND)
|Volleyball
|Northrop
|Kyler
|Billings Central
|Washington State
|Baseball
|Okes
|Anthony
|Great Falls CMR
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Opitz
|Hayden
|Helena Capital
|University of Montana
|Football
|Oven
|Clay
|Billings Central
|University of Montana
|Football
|Petre
|Colter
|Helena
|Montana State
|Football
|Rice
|Colten
|Florence
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Rush
|Andrew
|St. Ignatius
|Montana State Billings
|Men's cross country, track & field
|Schmidt
|Carter
|Belgrade
|North Dakota State
|Men's wrestling
|Schwaiger
|Ty
|Whitefish
|Washington State
|Baseball
|Sharbono
|Hunter
|Fairview
|Montana State
|Football
|Sliter
|Gage
|Kalispell Glacier
|University of Montana
|Football
|Smith
|Luke
|Bozeman
|Montana State
|Football
|Stenson
|Jace
|Butte
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Stevenson
|Cy
|Libby
|University of Montana
|Football
|Stratman
|Carissa
|Bozeman
|Central Washington University
|Volleyball
|Swanson
|Bree
|Chinook
|Miles Community College
|Volleyball
|Taylor
|Cole
|Great Falls CMR
|Montana State
|Football
|Templeton
|Tate
|Missoula Sentinel
|University of Montana
|Football
|Tierney
|Zach
|Butte
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Trafton
|Eloise
|Bozeman
|Jacksonville University (FL)
|Women's lacrosse
|Triplett
|JJ
|Great Falls CMR
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Tucker
|Jaxon
|Billings West
|University of Montana
|Football
|Umile
|Dominic
|Missoula Sentinel
|Montana Tech
|Football
|Voegele
|Megan
|Billings West
|Rocky Mountain College
|Women's golf
|Vogl
|Bridger
|Belt
|Montana Tech
|Men's basketball
