BILLINGS — Andrew Torgerson is looking forward to the many opportunities he’ll have as the new activities director at Laurel High School.

Torgerson, 32, was hired last week during the Laurel school board meeting to succeed Riley Mayo as AD for the Locomotives.

Torgerson, a 2009 Colstrip graduate, will begin his new role in Laurel this summer. Currently Torgerson is employed at Colstrip High School, where he is the activities director and head track and field coach. He said he’ll leave his position in Colstrip at the end of the school year.

Now in his eighth season as the track coach at Class B Colstrip, Torgerson said one of the reasons the Laurel job was appealing is because the school regularly hosts state track and field meets. This year’s State A and C meets are at the Laurel Sports Complex.

“It is a step up in my career. It’s a new challenge and I was ready for a new opportunity and they have a longstanding success in a lot of their sports,” Torgerson said. “They host great track meets and host state events.

“I’ve hosted in Colstrip district basketball tournaments and stuff and just hosting MHSA events really intrigued me and it’s Class A and a new step for me.”

Torgerson is married to Stephanie and the couple has a young son, Atlee.

At Colstrip, Torgerson served two years as assistant AD and has been the AD for two years.

This year, he is the AD, a PE teacher and co-transportation director at Colstrip. Torgerson has coached both football and wrestling at Colstrip. In football, he was an assistant for five years and then head coach for two years. He also served as a wrestling assistant coach for five years.

After graduating Colstrip, Torgerson played football at Minot State in North Dakota. He had a double major of math education and physical education. Torgerson also has a master’s in education leadership from Montana.

After college graduation, Torgerson was hired as a math teacher in Colstrip for the 2015-16 school year and has been there since.

Torgerson said he’ll leave his job at Colstrip with good memories.

“It’s been great. I’ve had a lot of great opportunities here in Colstrip to continue to grow my career and coach tons of activities and be a part of lots of activities,” he said. “It’s been great for me.”

Torgerson will be ready to get to work in Laurel when he begins his new duties.

“I am super excited for the Laurel AD opportunity,” he said. “It will be a lot of fun.”