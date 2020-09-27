CONRAD — All Conrad sporting events have been suspended indefinitely and the school will shift to remote learning for two weeks after "several students and staff members" tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, superintendent Sean Beddow said Sunday in a press release.
"With considerable work still to do in trying to determine the extent of this outbreak, we have made the decision to close school buildings Monday and Tuesday September 28 & 29, 2020, and prepare for a two-week remote learning transition," Beddow wrote in a letter to students, families, staff and the Conrad community.
Beddow said the Pondera County Health Department said "many of the District’s staff and students were in contact with these staff/students during the period of possible exposure."
He added the district is working with the department on contact tracing and "identifying other possible sources of exposure, positive cases, and close contacts."
The Conrad football team doesn't have another game until Oct. 9 at Wolf Point. The volleyball team was to play at Harlem on Oct. 1 and Cascade on Oct. 3 and at home against Fairfield on Oct. 8 and Shelby on Oct. 10.
Schools are to be closed for transition to remote learning Monday and Tuesday, with instruction beginning Wednesday.
Students are tentatively scheduled to return Oct. 12.
"We would like to take this time to stress the importance of utilizing prevention strategies such handwashing/hygiene, social distancing, and facial coverings," Beddow wrote. "Any success in stemming and preventing an outbreak lies in all of our hands. In order to keep our students and staff in school and safe, it takes an improved commitment from all of us."
