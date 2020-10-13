BILLINGS — From tears of joy at the finish line, to fulfillment for all the training this year, to anticipation and hopefulness for the upcoming state meet, it was a day of emotions Tuesday at Amend Park.
Billings Skyview cross country runners swept the individual crowns at the Billings City Meet. For Skyview senior Emberlyn Hoffman-Gaschk it was a dream four years in the making and for Falcons freshman Gavin Budge it was a victory in his first City Meet showdown.
It was also a victorious day for the Billings West Bears, who swept the team titles in the last regular-season event for the teams before the State AA meet Oct. 24 in Kalispell.
The Golden Bears’ boys were first with 24 points and Skyview was second with 33. Senior placed third with 75.
In the girls team event, West held off Skyview, 26-29. The Broncs had 78 points.
Hoffman-Gaschk completed the course in 18:25.48 and was followed by West’s Alli Keith in 18:33.01.
For Hoffman-Gaschk, the time was one second behind her lifetime PR of 18:24.77, set at the Billings Invite at Amend on Oct. 8 when she claimed second-place to Natalie Nicholas of Bozeman, who finished in 18:10.73.
Winning the City Meet had been a goal of the Skyview runner since her freshman year.
“It feels like amazing. I was so happy,” Hoffman-Gaschk told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com in a phone interview. “I had some happy tears at the end of the finish line.
“I’m a senior and it felt so good to win with all the hard work I’ve put in.”
Budge crossed the finish line in 16:13.28. Jaxon Straus of West was second in 16:21.46.
“I always like to think I can do my best, but I didn’t know my best could be so well,” Budge said.
Budge, whose career best is 16:00.14 when he was third at the Billings Invite at Amend Park on Oct. 8, said he’s had some help along the way.
“All the support from my friends and family and training all season and throughout the summer. I’d say those are two very big key factors in what helped me be able to push through and win today,” he said.
Skyview coach Carol Kuhns was tickled with the performance of both Hoffman-Gaschk and Budge.
“Gavin and Emberlyn ran such smart races,” Kuhns said. “It’s hard to put into words for those two, but they are both ones that I really as a coach, it’s nice to be able not to worry too much if they are thinking about the race too much. They just go and race. They don’t psyche themselves out. Gavin, being a freshman, we haven’t had a freshman like this in years as far as our boys are concerned. He’s the real deal.
“Emberlyn, that was the goal for her when she was a freshman to be the city champ. And she met that goal. It was a great day.”
West coach Lauren Zent was especially pleased with her team, especially considering the Bears were missing four runners, three boys and one girl, who have seen time at varsity this season because they are quarantining as close contacts with a student who tested positive for COVID-19. Overall, nine West runners are under quarantine due to contact tracing.
Alex Benner of Skyview placed third in the boys race and placers 4-7 were Golden Bears: Mason Moler, Seth Petsch, Micah Abrams and Dylan Aberle.
The Bears have competed at seven meets, placing second at six of them to Bozeman, Zent said. Six of those meets have been against the other Eastern AA schools as competition was limited to league play this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The boys had a great race. We are super excited about state,” Zent said, noting the boys have a goal to place at state. “Everyone ran really well and ran to their full potential. All the training is finally paying off for them.”
In the girls race, West’s Taylee Chirrick and Hannah Lukasik were third and fourth. Skyview’s Jaycie Franco, Ashley Lefevre and Caelin Nippard placed 5-7. The Bears’ Halle Crowther and Lexie Taylor were eighth and ninth, and Skyview’s Madeline Tranel was 10th.
“The girls had a really great race and so did Skyview’s girls. It was a really good duel all the way until the end. Our score was super close. We only beat them by three points,” Zent said. “Our top three girls ran strong in front of a Skyview pack. That helped. Our No. 6 girl outkicked a Skyview girl at the end, which I think really sealed the deal.”
Zent is looking forward to the state meet as “finally we will have a complete team at state. We haven’t had a complete team all year (boys and girls). Somebody has been out every meet.”
And while the Bears have battled injuries and quarantining due to contact tracing efforts, they also are looking forward to state for another reason — they are eager to see the Western Class AA teams.
“We haven’t raced the West at all. That is kind of scary,” Zent said. “The West is posting really fast times right now, but I think we can totally compete with them. This is one of our best (boys) teams we’ve had in a long time at West.”
Skyview also had a boys varsity and JV runner out for contact tracing, and had another varsity boy out earlier in the season for the same reason. One of the Falcons’ varsity girls runners has also missed two meets for contact tracing but raced Tuesday.
Kuhns said the Falcons are “holding our breath” until the state meet and hopeful for the chance to compete as the coronavirus pandemic continues across the state.
“They are starting to come around and know they have one more big meet and hope we get to go,” Kuhns said. “Every day is different with all the COVID and kids getting pulled out of school with the contact tracing. We talk to all of our kids about that and to be careful.
“We are going one day at a time and when next Saturday (Oct. 24) comes it will be a nice breather. We’ll be able to breathe a lot easier.”
Zent echoed Kuhns’ comments.
“This is it. Now we prep for state and try to stay under the COVID radar. We don’t want anyone to get booted at this point,” she said. “I’ve been telling them to play it safe. Walk around and keep as far as distances from other people and wear their masks. They have to play it safe these next few days to have the best meet possible. We don’t want to come this far and lose that final race.”
