MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel senior Wyatt Mortenson rattled off facts about the state of Class AA cross country across Montana like a longtime fan Thursday at Fort Missoula.
He knows Sentinel has been chasing Hellgate for city supremacy, a regular theme for over a decade. He’s well aware that Bozeman is the team to beat in the state. And he recognizes that this could potentially be the Spartans’ year to top both of those teams.
“We’re hungry this year, really hungry,” Mortenson said after he won the Sentinel Invitational and the Spartans won the team title Thursday. “Hellgate’s been overshadowing us for a really long time and we’re ready to really make a name for ourselves and hopefully win state and beat Bozeman, who's won 13 years straight.”
It’s 12, not 13, consecutive titles for Bozeman, but forgive Mortenson, who moved to Montana from Colorado just two months before the first race of the season. He’s had a lot to learn and adapt to, and with his addition and improvements, the even-more-loaded Spartans will try to make sure Bozeman doesn’t make it 13 straight crowns.
Mortenson, who placed ninth at the Colorado 3A state meet as a sophomore, has added a boost to a Spartans team that has three of the top four times in Class AA this season. His 16:04.2 is the third fastest, junior Tanner Klumph has the fastest time at 15:58.98, and junior Chase Green is ranked fourth at 16:12.8, all of which are personal records.
Beyond that, Sentinel placed all seven runners in the top eight at the meet Thursday against Butte, Glacier and Flathead. The Spartans put all seven runners in the top 10 in their season opener against all eight Western AA teams. They won't face Bozeman or any Eastern AA teams until the state meet because of the coronavirus.
“It’s a friendly competition in the team,” Sentinel coach Diego Hammett said of his deep team. “It’s about encouraging one another. It’s all about the team. In practice, you can see that mentality. If we're doing a workout and not staying together, they'll stop themselves and make sure they're working together.
“If we stay together as a team, everything we want will come. I just told them to stay humble and stay hungry. Until we beat Hellgate, until we beat Bozeman, we’ve got our work cut out.”
The arms-wide-open attitude among the team helped Mortenson overcome his initial trepidation and mental struggles after coming from a school that had one-quarter the enrollment of Sentinel when his dad took a job as a fire management official in Montana. He also relied on his family — his sister is a senior runner and his brother is a sophomore runner — to find footing, but he felt it ultimately came down to his own ability to lock in.
Mortenson ran his first race in 16:59.44, lowered that to 16:53.83 and finally felt comfortable by the third race, posting a 16:04.18. He came up short of topping that time Thursday by running a 16:11.68 to beat Klumph by about 13 seconds on a cold, windy day running on long grass.
“I hadn’t been in it mentally, but I’ve shaken that off and have been able to get back where I should be,” Mortenson said. “It’s all about being mentally tough, and that’s what this sport is all about. A lot of it is won in your head rather than your body.”
Flathead freshman flying
Flathead’s Lilli Rumsey Eash is a self-described “gritty” and “very competitive” runner, but even she has surprised herself with how well she’s performed as a freshman.
Rumsey Eash came into the Sentinel Invitational, which she ran in 19:41.16 to beat Butte's Hailey Nielson by about 15 seconds, with the ninth-fastest time in the state regardless of classification. Her time of 19:25.2 is the eighth-fastest in Class AA and the second-fastest time among all freshmen in the state.
“The team’s been very welcoming, so I’ve been able to run with them these past couple years during the summer or winter, so I know them, and we have a pretty good chemistry,” Rumsey Eash said after Flathead took first place as a team and she won her first race in high school.
“That’s helped me a lot. I definitely am glad that I have them as my team because we all know each other’s skills and strengths and we can use that to be our best.”
Rumsey Eash got in that offseason work in recent years and learned about being a competitive runner from her mother, Jesse Rumsey, the Flathead cross country coach. She had been deciding between playing soccer or running cross country, or doing both, but chose running and has excelled in the early going.
“Given the COVID challenges and racing only AA teams every single week, I’ve been surprised how she’s stepped into that high-level competition,” said Rumsey, who’s in her seventh year as the girls head coach and fourth year coaching both the boys and girls teams.
“We haven’t had any duals or any forgiving meets or meets where a freshman can build confidence, yet she’s just jumped right in. She had a good summer of running and is a very hard worker.”
Sentinel took second as a team. The Spartans were without top runner Brooke Stayner, who Hammett said is dealing with a leg injury but hopes to return by the city title race in October.
