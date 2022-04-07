BILLINGS — Billings Skyview assistant cross country coach Mary Felig will take over the program as head coach, Billings Public Schools activities director Mark Wahl announced on Thursday.
Felig follows Carol Kuhns, who resigned in December after 27 seasons with the program.
Felig has been an assistant for the cross country program at Skyview the past seven years and has been an assistant track coach at the school for five years.
She said one of her goals is having the Falcons boys and girls "being competitive at that highest level."
"I am already excited and looking forward to next season," Felig said.
Felig graduated from Powder River County High School in Broadus in 2009. She ran cross country and track at MSU Billings until her graduation in 2014, and the following year began her coaching career as an assistant to Kuhns. Felig is a math teacher at Skyview.
“We look forward to working with Mary as she continues the long tradition that Coach Kuhns has established at Skyview,” Wahl wrote in an email.
The Falcons girls placed eighth and the boys 11th at the State AA meet last fall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.