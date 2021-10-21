BILLINGS — The part of running that Lindsey Paulson likes best is the finish line. And she wants to get there first.
“The feeling after I get done running is my favorite thing about running,” the Belt-Centerville co-op standout said.
Paulson, the defending Class C girls cross country state champion, has been racing to finish lines all season long with her eye on the final one at the MHSA state cross country meet in Missoula on Saturday.
“It’s kind of just this accomplished (feeling), like I did something that five/ten minutes ago I thought was the worst thing ever, super hard, my legs are dying, you know you get to the end of the finish line and you’re just like ‘Ok I just did that,’” Paulson described. “So it’s kind of just one of those prove to yourself that you can do what you think you can’t do.”
As a four-sport athlete throughout high school, Paulson has learned the value of pushing her limits. During cross country season, she goes on her practice runs in the morning before school and then goes to volleyball practice after. In winter, she transitions into basketball before returning to the track in the spring.
But it took awhile for her to discover her love of running.
Paulson, a senior, says her mother started her running and although she first began competing in cross country in sixth grade, she did it grudgingly.
“I’d say about my sophomore year or so is when it kind of turned around for me and I kind of realized, ‘Oh I actually kind of like this.’ Just from there I started training a lot more and just had more of a passion for it and I realized it was what I really liked to do.” Paulson said.
Coach Mark Garber saw the change her junior season.
“I think last year was a big one where started looking at the bigger picture and started to realize her potential that she actually had,” Garber said. “She was actually working harder and all season and running with the boys last year so that actually helped push her to achieve that level that she hit last year with winning the state championship.”
Now Paulson admits running is the favorite of her sports and has goals that include continuing through college. With that in mind, she spent time training and racing more intentionally throughout the summer, including a fifth-place finish in the Big Sky State Games invitational Montana Mile, with the goal of having a strong cross country season.
“Coming into the season my first goal was to break that 19 (minute) barrier,” Paulson said, explaining that item was left on her list from the 2020 season. “I was looking forward to doing that at the state meet and then the weather was not ideal for that so this year one of my biggest goals was breaking that 19 barrier, which I did and it was awesome.”
Paulson attributes that to her focused training and opportunities to race at bigger meets this season like the Mountain West Classic and Capital City 7 of 7, where she ran a personal best 18 minutes, 51.9 seconds.
“There’s just a lot of really great runners there so there’s always someone in front of me pushing me," Paulson said. '"I have someone to chase the whole time, and then the whole atmosphere at those meets is just way different and more of an adrenaline rush.”
That’s one of the things she’s looking forward to as she prepares for the state meet in Missoula.
“It’s way more fun this year I’ll admit that. Last year was a bit weird. I was really grateful to get to race and everything, but it definitely was a little different,” Paulson said. “Not as big of meets, you had to do everything in waves, you really can’t hang out after the race as much, but this year it’s back to that regular cross country atmosphere.”
Defending her title is a goal, but it’s not her singular pursuit and it's further down the list than competing to her own standards. If she wins Saturday, Paulson would be the first repeat Class C girls champion since Bailee Parker of West Yellowstone (2014-15). Her biggest challenger could be Plentywood’s Annie Kaul, a junior who already has two consecutive state cross country runner-up finishes to her name and has the second-best time this season. At state track last spring in Missoula, Paulson won the 1,600 and Kaul won the 3,200. They’ve only raced once this season in early September in Havre, with Paulson winning by 51 seconds.
But beyond the individual race results as her season and high school career winds to a close, Paulson thinks about what she would tell her younger self.
“You can always push yourself past that limit, past the point where you think you can go. That’s my advice to my younger self is that you always have more in the tank.”
Belt-Centerville team
The two schools have competed as a single-sport co-op since 2002. During that span, they’ve produced three individual girls state champions (Samantha Halko, 2004; Kelley McCafferty, 2011; Paulson, 2020), earned seven state titles, including a span of six in a row (2006-11), three second-place team finishes and one third-place finish on the girls side.
The boys have two third-place finishes (2016, 20).
“We’ve had some kids here (in Centerville) and then some there (in Belt), but they worked well together,” Garber said. “When people hear two rival schools for the rest of the sports, but yet they work together for one individual sport, it’s really cool to see. The kids get along, which is really good and I think it was that drive for those individual teams that pushed them too at the same time, especially the last couple of years.”
He sees that similar drive to train and compete in the current teams and knows it can be particularly important. Among the 14 state-qualified runners between the boys and girls teams, six are also football players, volleyball players or cheerleaders who juggle multiple commitments in-season, not to mention each of their commitments to various sports and activities year-round.
“Especially in a small Class C school, they’re the ones that have got to push themselves because you’ve got so many different coaches pulling at them or even their advisors,” Garber said.
He credits runners seeing what’s possible as helping to instill motivation as the boys have a goal of another top-three finish at this week’s meet after getting a taste of it in 2020.
“Some of the senior boys started running over the summertime too, putting a little bit of extra mileage in. Asa (Jassen) was a big one and Lindsey (Paulson) was a big one, where they wanted to do the mileage over the summer and build that up. There’s a couple kids that decided to do that also at the same time,” Garber said.
The boys are led by brothers Asa and Clayton Jassen, who both come to the state meet with season’s bests in the top 15. Clayton has spent much of the season working his way back from injury, but appears to be coming back into form. Cole Hepfner and Bridger Vogl, both of whom pull double-duty on the football field as well, could also score points.
Manhattan Christian is riding a streak of five consecutive Class C boys titles and overcoming the Eagles would be a hefty challenge, but they’re optimistic about their chances to leave Missoula with a trophy. Richey-Lambert figures to be in the mix again as could any other number of teams.
On the girls side, Garber says Belt-Centerville has a fairly young team looking to see what it can do without many expectations as a group. He’s telling his team to run their individual races and to enjoy the moment while cheering their teammates on.
“If Lindsey is the individual champion, that’s good. Cheer her on in that aspect," Garber says of the message to his team. "Run your race too and where we place is where we place.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.