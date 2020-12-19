MISSOULA — When the announcement came Monday recognizing Montana's top high school coaches for the fall season, you may not have noticed Diego Hammett's name was on the list.
This may be the first you're reading about it. It appeared on the Missoulian's scoreboard sports page Tuesday morning and if you're like me, you have to put on your Mr. Magoo glasses just to read that fine print.
Hammett is more than your garden-variety coach honored for a State AA championship season in boys cross country. He's the first known individual with Native American blood — his mom is from the Fort Belknap Reservation and his dad is from the island of Guam — to make such a big splash in Treasure State large-school cross country.
That means something to Hammett, who has served as Missoula Sentinel head boys and girls cross country coach for six years and has been helping out with the girls since 1999.
"I hope I can give other Native Americans that encouragement to follow their dreams," he told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com. "To realize you can coach anywhere and work anywhere you want.
"I draw a lot of my inspiration just working with kids. Giving back to them. I had a coach, Charlie Merrifield (at Butte High), do that for me. I hope to see more Native Americans coaching and teaching at the Class AA level."
A physical education teacher at Chief Charlo Elementary School and the father of seven children, Diego says he'd never be able to coach without the undying support of his wife, Melissa, who grew up on the Blackfeet Reservation. She has been by his side every step of the way along the journey — and we all know the little amount of money high school coaches receive for their efforts.
"I've coached all classes from Class C to Class AA," Diego said. "You just have to keep working hard and believing and just keep trying. That's all I did.
"I'm thankful Sentinel gave me the chance. I'm hoping the younger generation can look up to me and say, 'If he can do it, I can do it.'"
Hammett is a self-made success story. Proof positive you can still make your own path in this country without being privileged.
Those are my favorite kind of sports heroes. The kind that were handed nothing.
The one lucky break Diego had was running for a high school coach he admired. A lot of us have been blessed that way, yet so many times that important detail is left out of success stories.
"I've always gone to my old high school coach Charlie (Merrifield) if I needed some advice," Diego shared. "His door has always been open if I have questions and he's still very involved in the coaching community."
Like a lot of Montana high school coaches and athletes, Diego is grateful his Spartans were able to have a season amid the coronavirus pandemic. It's hard to measure just how important the season was for a lot of kids.
"Not having a track season last spring hurt a lot of our seniors and juniors, especially with recruiting," said Diego, who wished to recognize his two assistant coaches, Michael Jahnke and Kevin Plumage.
"The seniors now that had a chance to run, I had two that were able to compete and communicate with colleges and fulfill a goal (Wyatt Mortenson with Utah Valley and Corbin Johnson with Montana Tech). Then just for the kids that wanted to be part of something, it gave them an outlet. They were excited to get back and you could tell. Their enthusiasm meant a lot to me."
Likewise, Diego's enthusiasm meant a lot to them. What a treasure it is to have high school coaches like Hammett leading our young people in the Treasure State.
