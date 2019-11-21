BOISE, Idaho — Billings Skyview's Emberlyn Hoffman-Gaschk placed third overall in the female open division at the Nike Northwest Regional Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

Hoffman-Gaschk, a junior who finished eighth at the State AA meet this year, crossed the finish line in 18:43.30. Fiona Lenth of Portland, Oregon, won the race in 18:31.60. Overall, there were 747 who competed in the division.

Kylie Hartnett, who won the State AA title this year as a sophomore for Helena, placed 10th in the women's championship division in 17:52.20. Sydney Thorvaldson, a junior at Rawlins, Wyoming, won the race in 16:50.60. There were 196 runners in the division. 

The Bozeman XC team placed fourth in the boys championship division. The Bozeman XC girls team placed sixth in the championship division.

Nearly 2,400 runners from Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Alaska competed. 

