BILLINGS — The Midland Roundtable will gather on Thursday at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. 

The special guests at the get-together will be the Billings high school, Rocky Mountain College and Montana State Billings head cross country coaches.

The meeting will begin at noon and the public is invited to attend and listen to the coaches as they discuss the sport of cross country, their teams and the season. The gatherings usually are approximately an hour in length. 

Lunch will be available. Members are charged $10 for lunch and non-members are charged $15. New members are welcome to join and membership is $50. 

Sign up for our high school sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments