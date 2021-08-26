BILLINGS — The season-opening Billings Invitational cross country meet is set for Friday at Amend Park.
The varsity boys will begin at 12:25 p.m. and the varsity girls will start at 1:25 p.m.
A JV boys race will be held at noon and the JV girls competition at 12:50 p.m.
Teams competing include the three Billings public high schools, Billings Central, Laurel and Lockwood, Belfry, Belgrade, Bozeman, Brockton, Cody (Wyoming), Colstrip, Miles City, Dickinson (North Dakota), Lewistown, Fromberg, Bozeman Gallatin, Glasgow, Hardin, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap, Huntley Project, Joliet, Lodge Grass, Lovell (Wyoming), Melstone, Park City, Broadus, Powell (Wyoming), Red Lodge, Roberts, Rocky Mountain (Wyoming), Roundup, Shepherd, Sidney, St. Labre, Big Timber, Tongue River (Wyoming), and Worland (Wyoming).
