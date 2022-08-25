BILLINGS — The season-opening Billings Invitational Cross Country Meet is Friday at Amend Park.

The JV girls will begin the meet at noon, followed by the JV boys at 12:25 p.m., the varsity girls at 12:50 p.m. and the varsity boys at 1:25 p.m.

Schools scheduled to compete include Billings Senior, Billings Skyview, Billings West, Billings Central, Lockwood, Laurel, Billings Christian, Belgrade, Bozeman, Cody (Wyoming), Colstrip, Columbus, Miles City, Dickinson (North Dakota), Lewistown, Fromberg, Bozeman Gallatin, Glasgow, Hardin, Helena, Helena Capital, Huntley Project, Joliet, Lodge Grass, Lovell (Wyoming), Melstone, Park City, Plenty Coups, Broadus, Powell (Wyoming), Red Lodge, Rocky Mountain (Wyoming), Roundup, Shepherd, Sheridan, Sidney, St. Labre, Big Timber, Thermopolis (Wyoming), Tongue River (Wyoming), and Worland (Wyoming).

Last year, the Bozeman girls were the State AA champions and the Red Lodge girls were the State B titlists.

