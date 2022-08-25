BILLINGS — The season-opening Billings Invitational Cross Country Meet is Friday at Amend Park.
The JV girls will begin the meet at noon, followed by the JV boys at 12:25 p.m., the varsity girls at 12:50 p.m. and the varsity boys at 1:25 p.m.
Schools scheduled to compete include Billings Senior, Billings Skyview, Billings West, Billings Central, Lockwood, Laurel, Billings Christian, Belgrade, Bozeman, Cody (Wyoming), Colstrip, Columbus, Miles City, Dickinson (North Dakota), Lewistown, Fromberg, Bozeman Gallatin, Glasgow, Hardin, Helena, Helena Capital, Huntley Project, Joliet, Lodge Grass, Lovell (Wyoming), Melstone, Park City, Plenty Coups, Broadus, Powell (Wyoming), Red Lodge, Rocky Mountain (Wyoming), Roundup, Shepherd, Sheridan, Sidney, St. Labre, Big Timber, Thermopolis (Wyoming), Tongue River (Wyoming), and Worland (Wyoming).
Last year, the Bozeman girls were the State AA champions and the Red Lodge girls were the State B titlists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.