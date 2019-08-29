BILLINGS — The season-opening Billings Invitational Cross Country meet is Friday at Amend Park.
The meet starts with the JV boys at noon, followed by the varsity boys at 12:25 p.m. The JV girls race is at 12:50 p.m. and the varsity girls at 1:25 p.m.
The teams scheduled to compete are the four Billings high schools, Laurel, Belgrade, Bozeman, Bridger, Cody (Wyoming), Colstrip, Columbus, Miles City, Dickinson (North Dakota), Lewistown, Fromberg, Glasgow, Hardin, Helena, Helena Capital, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap, Huntley Project, Joliet, Lame Deer, Laurel, Lodge Grass, Lovell (Wyoming), Melstone, Northern Cheyenne, Plenty Coups, Broadus, Powell (Wyoming), Red Lodge, Richey-Lambert, Roberts, Roundup, St. Labre and Terry.
