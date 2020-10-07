BILLINGS — The Billings Invitational cross country meet is set for a 10 a.m. start on Thursday at Amend Park.
Teams competing will be Billings Senior, Billings Skyview, Billings West, Bozeman High, Bozeman Gallatin, Great Falls High and Great Falls CMR.
The varsity boys competition will be held first and runners will run in three waves in a social distancing effort. Starting at 10 a.m., wave one consisting of the top three runners per team begins. At 10:05 a.m., wave two with the next three runners per team starts and at 10:10 a.m., wave three with the next three runners per team begins.
The varsity girls will follow the same protocol with the three waves beginning at 10:25 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.
The JV boys and girls will each have four waves of runners.
The JV boys start times are 11:40 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 11:50 a.m. and 11:55 a.m.
The JV girls start times are 12:10 p.m., 12:15 p.m., 12:20 p.m. and 12:25 p.m.
