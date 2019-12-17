BILLINGS — Billings Senior's Jesse Dimich-Louvet placed third in the men's 5,000 meters 15-18 division at the USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships Saturday in Madison, Wisconsin.

Dimich-Louvet, running unattached, finished in 15:45.85. Erik LeRoux of Colorado Springs, Colorado, also running unattached, placed first in 15:10.08. Mathew Olech, of Elgin, Illinois, was second at 15:41.21.

Dimich-Louvet was 15th at the State AA cross country meet this year and eighth in 2018. He was 20th in 2017.

