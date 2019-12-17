BILLINGS — Billings Senior's Jesse Dimich-Louvet placed third in the men's 5,000 meters 15-18 division at the USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships Saturday in Madison, Wisconsin.
Dimich-Louvet, running unattached, finished in 15:45.85. Erik LeRoux of Colorado Springs, Colorado, also running unattached, placed first in 15:10.08. Mathew Olech, of Elgin, Illinois, was second at 15:41.21.
Dimich-Louvet was 15th at the State AA cross country meet this year and eighth in 2018. He was 20th in 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.