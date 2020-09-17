BILLINGS — The annual Billings Public Schools cross country meet is Friday at Amend Park.
The meet will feature eight Class AA schools: Billings Senior, Billings Skyview, Billings West, Bozeman High, Bozeman Gallatin, Belgrade, Great Falls High and Great Falls CMR.
Due to social distancing protocols, the varsity schedule will consist of three waves for both boys and girls competitions. The boys race begins at 10 a.m. with Wave 1, consisting of each team’s top three runners. Wave 2 (second three runners) starts at 10:05 and Wave 3 (third three runners) at 10:10. The girls race starts at 10:25 with Wave 1. Wave 2 is at 10:30 and Wave 3 at 10:35.
The total number of varsity participants is 144.
The junior varsity races, consisting of four waves each, begin at 11:40 with the boys competition. The JV girls start at 12:10 p.m.
