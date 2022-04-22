BILLINGS — Sarah Lord resigned her position as the boys and girls cross country at Billings Senior, Billings Public Schools announced on Friday.
During her nine seasons at Senior, both the boys and girls had five top-3 finishes at the Class AA state meet.
“Sarah has worked hard to maintain the winning culture that has been prevalent at Senior over these many years,” BPS activities director Mark Wahl was quoted as saying in a press release. “She will continue to teach science at Senior High, but plans to spend more time with her family. We truly appreciate all Sarah has done for the Senior High cross country program over these many years.”
Wahl said he will begin the process of filling the position immediately.
