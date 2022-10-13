BILLINGS — It was one thing for Jaxon Straus to have the top posted time among Billings Public Schools cross country runners.
It meant a whole other thing to the Billings West senior to back that up.
Straus did just that on a sunny Thursday afternoon at Amend Park, winning the Billings City Meet in a time of 15:49.27. Straus finished nearly 11 seconds faster than junior teammate Mason Moler (16:00.26), with Skyview junior Gavin Budge placing third at 16:20.13.
The win by Straus gave West a sweep in the individual races. Earlier, Golden Bears junior Taylee Chirrick cruised to a win in the girls race, running 19:12.84. Skyview freshman Ava Greenwell finished second with a 19:57.46 clocking, and West senior Katie Combs came in third at 20:05.78.
In the team races, West won the boys title with 22 points, followed by Skyview (37) and Senior (75). Skyview’s girls narrowly edged West 28-29. Senior’s girls chose to run as a junior varsity team.
Straus gave ‘whatever it took’
Straus went into the meet ranked seventh in the state and as the top Billings runner with a 15:45.4 personal best. He didn’t beat that time on Thursday, but he did earn himself bragging rights with his victory.
“I would have rather won today than run my fastest time, for sure,” Straus said. “You want to be the champion. You don’t want to come in second and run a fast time, you want to be able to come across the line in first place.”
By the 4½-minute mark Straus, Moler and Budge had already separated themselves from the pack on a course that isn’t as easy as it appears.
Yes, the layout is relatively flat, but that is part of its craftiness. There are long stretches of unchanging ground that might not be physically challenging, but those areas can require a bit more focus.
Straus talked about the loneliness a lead runner can feel at those times, especially in a smaller meet when there are fewer fans lining the periphery of the course, cheering on the runners.
“It’s just you and your mind at that point,” Straus said. “You hear yourself breathing and you’re working hard. Small meets and big meets both have their perks, but for smaller meets like this, it’s all about pushing. You’ve got to work for yourself.”
He did that, and can call himself a city champion.
“I’ve been ready for this,” Straus said. “This is probably one of the biggest races of my life up to this point. So I was ready to go out there and just take it today, whatever it took.”
Chirrick moving up
Chirrick looked robust all race, and in fact, ran under 20:00 for the second straight competition.
Her time Thursday was easily a PR and two minutes better than the time she ran at the Mountain West nearly a month ago.
Chirrick’s younger sister, TJ, who eventually finished fourth, had the lead about six minutes in. Taylee was close behind and soon overtook TJ and continually put distance between herself and the other runners.
After crossing the finish line, Chirrick calmly clicked off the timer on her watch, and admitted afterward she probably had more to give to the race.
“I felt really good and strong, honestly, all the way through,” she said. “I just told myself, ‘all right, I got this. I’m feeling really good today.’ “
Chirrick began the day out of the top-10 in terms of the state’s best times. By meet’s end, she had vaulted up to No. 5.
The city meet marked the end of the regular season, and both Straus and Chirrick said Thursday’s wins buoyed their hopes for the state meet, which is Oct. 22 in Missoula.
“As the season’s gone on, my time has progressed and definitely gotten better,” Chirrick said. “So I’m really excited to see how I can run at state because this race gave me a lot of confidence.”
