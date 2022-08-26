Bozeman Gallatin’s Carson Steckelberg and Daniel Merritt of Powell, Wyo., run side by side for the final meters of the boys varsity race at the Billings Invitational cross country meet at Amend Park on Friday. Steckelberg won the race in 16:09.68, while Merritt was second in 16:09.72.
Big Timber’s Natalie Wood leads at the start of the girls varsity race at the Billings Invitational cross country meet Friday at Amend Park. Wood was the girls individual champion with a time of 19:15.17.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
BILLINGS — Bozeman Gallatin's Carson Steckelberg and Big Timber's Natalie Wood raced to the individual titles at the season-opening Billings Invitational Friday afternoon at Amend Park.
The races were interrupted by weather as after some of the runners had finished it started hailing and raining during the girls varsity race. The boys varsity race was delayed as the course was cleared to wait for a storm to pass.
Steckelberg, a senior who finished third at the State AA meet last season, held off Daniel Merritt of Powell, Wyoming, in a tight race. Steckelberg crossed the finish line in 16:09.68 and Merritt finished in 16:09.72.
Austin Akers of Sheridan was third in 16:16.14, Jaxon Straus of Billings West fourth in 16:18.21 and Greyson Piseno of Billings Central fifth in 16:20.05.
Sheridan (Wyoming), with three runners in the top 14, was the first-place boys team with a score of 79. West placed second with 114 and Gallatin was third with 135.
Cody (Wyoming) was fourth with 142 and Worland (Wyoming) fifth with 161.
Mason Moler was eighth for the West boys.
In the girls competition, Wood — a senior who placed third at the State B meet last year — finished in 19:15.17. Taylen Stinson of Cody, Wyoming, was the runner-up with a time of 19:16.65.
Claire Rutherford of Gallatin placed third in 19:17.91, and two Hardin runners — Mariah Aragon and Karis Brightwings-Pease — rounded out the top five. Aragon clocked a 19:22.85 and Brightwings-Pease had a 19:43.08.
Hardin, which won four consecutive State A girls team crowns from 2016-19, was the girls team champion with 43 points. Hardin placed four runners in the top 10.
Cody (Wyoming) was second with 82, Gallatin third with 105, Helena Capital fourth with 157 and West fifth with 164.
The Golden Bears' Taylee Chirrick placed seventh and teammate Katie Combs was eighth. Billings Skyview's Alexis Brauer was 10th.
