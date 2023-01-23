102322-406spt-xcountry-girlsAA1.jpg (copy)

Claire Rutherford of Gallatin took first place in girls AA State cross country in October.

CHICAGO — Claire Rutherford of Bozeman Gallatin is the 2022-23 Gatorade Montana Girls Cross Country Player of the Year, the energy drink company announced Monday.

Rutherford, a sophomore, raced to the Class AA individual state championship in October with a time of 18 minutes, 31.04 seconds. She also won the Bozeman Invitational, Butte High Invitational and Cottonwood Invitational, in addition to taking third at the Billings Invitational. placing sixth at the Mountain West Classic and finishing 10th at the Nike Northwest Regional Championships in Idaho. 

