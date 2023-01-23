CHICAGO — Claire Rutherford of Bozeman Gallatin is the 2022-23 Gatorade Montana Girls Cross Country Player of the Year, the energy drink company announced Monday.
Rutherford, a sophomore, raced to the Class AA individual state championship in October with a time of 18 minutes, 31.04 seconds. She also won the Bozeman Invitational, Butte High Invitational and Cottonwood Invitational, in addition to taking third at the Billings Invitational. placing sixth at the Mountain West Classic and finishing 10th at the Nike Northwest Regional Championships in Idaho.
Rutherford is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Girls Cross Country Player of the Year award to be announced later this month.
Rutherford is a member of Future Health Professionals club, a student-led organization with the mission to promote career opportunities in the health industry and enhance the delivery of quality health care.
“Claire Rutherford benefited from several early season tests that provided valuable experience during the second half of the season, then demonstrated her growth by elevating from a 38th-place finish last year at the state final to capture the Class AA title,” said Erik Boal, an editor for DyeStat.com. “She used that momentum to finish in the top 10 at the Nike Northwest Regional, another great building block for her future success.”
Rutherford has maintained a 4.00 grade-point average.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.
Rutherford joins recent Gatorade Montana Girls Cross Country Players of the Year Kensey May (2021-22 & 2020-21, Missoula Hellgate), Kylie Hartnett (2019-20, Helena), and Tiahna Vladic (2018-19, Billings Senior), among the state’s list of former award winners.
