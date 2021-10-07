HELENA — There are few cross country meets in the state of Montana more competitive than the Capital City 7 of 7 meet.
The 2021 edition was held Thursday at the Bill Roberts Golf Course in Helena and was the first full-sized running of the race since 2018. The meet was canceled in 2019 due to weather and was limited last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yet, the 7 of 7 was back and while the sun was hidden for a good chunk of the day, with some rain sprinkled in, 48 teams converged on the course and there were some impressive times in a meet that serves as a preview of sorts for the state meet which is Oct. 23.
One of the best performances was from defending Class AA girls state champion Kensey May of Missoula Hellgate. The 7 of 7 features seven different races as the No. 1 runners race with all of their fellow No. 1's. The boys also run with the girls and that helped May post an 18:02 (first place), which was more than a minute better than her time a year ago in the same race.
"I had a lot of boys to race against," she said. "Last year I ran this race and I ran 19:13. It's a really hilly course, so I think for this course I ran really well. I probably could have stayed with the boys more but I'm happy with it."
May won the No. 1 race among the girls and right on her heels in second place was Helena's Kylie Hartnett.
Harnett won the 2019 Class AA state championship and May, who is now the reigning champ, will look to repeat in Missoula later this month.
"We get along so well," May said of her and Hartnett. "Sometimes, before races, we'll be like 'This is our plan' so we won't be out in the open. She's just a competitor and she's kind of like a teammate to me, in a way."
Harnett was second in the No. 1 race with a time of 18:17. However, the Bozeman girls were the most consistent team with seven top-4 finishes and wins in both the No. 4 and No. 5 races by Lucia McCormick (20:10) and Nomi Friedman (20:23). Hayley Burns also had a strong showing for the Hawks getting third in the No. 1 race.
Hellgate also had a really strong day in the girls meet, winding up in second with six top-3 finishes and two wins in addition to May. Emmaline Derry (20:33) brought home first in the No. 6 race, while Kaitlyn Skinner (20:40) did the same in the race of No. 7's.
Lilyann MacFarlane of Gallatin (19:41) won the race of No.2's and Helena High's Odessa Zentz won in the No. 3 race thanks to a time of 19:52. Billings West finished third and didn't win any races but had seven top-8 finishes. Helena was fourth with 48 points and had six runners finish in the top four, outside of Carly Ryan who was unable to finish due to an apparent injury.
On the boys side of things, Sentinel and Hellgate each tied for first in the team competition with 18 points. Bozeman was in third and each school had two winners on the day. Glacier's Sam Ells took first in the race of No. 1 runners thanks to a time of 15:51.
Chase Green of Sentinel won the No. 2 race and was joined in the winner's circle by teammate Jacob Sriraman (No. 7 race). Sriraman posted a time of 17:34; Green won his race with a time of 16:23.
Jackson Triepke (16:21) of Hellgate won the race of No. 3 runners. The Knights also got a first-place showing from Wilson Derry who ran a 17:02 in the No. 5 race.
Bozeman also won two races on its way to third: Kj Popiel won the No. 3 race thanks to a time of 16:49. Graves Kelly also ran a 17:21 in the race of No. 6 runners to help the Hawks take third.
