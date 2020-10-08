BILLINGS — The Bozeman Hawks cross country program dominated the Billings Invitational on Thursday.
The Hawks Stirling Marshall-Pryde won the boys individual race and teammate Natalie Nicholas raced to the girls championship.
In addition to the individual crowns, the Hawks easily won both team titles.
In placing three runners in the top seven, the Bozeman boys scored 40 points while second-place Billings West finished with 71 points and third-place Great Falls scored 95 points.
The Bozeman girls were even more dominant as their five scoring runners placed first, third, fourth, fifth and sixth for 19 points. Billings Skyview, paced by Emberlyn Hoffman-Gaschk's second-place performance, was second with 69 points and Billings West third with 75.
Marshall-Pryde, a senior, finished the course in 15:39.79. Great Falls sophomore Mac Palmer was second with a 15:59.29 and the Falcons' Gavin Budge, a freshman, was third in 16:00.14. Bozeman Gallatin sophomore Carson Steckelberg was fourth in 16:01.82 and West sophomore Jaxon Straus fifth in 16:08.71.
Nicholas, a freshman, finished in time of 18:10.73 to capture the girls competition. Hoffman-Gaschk, a senior, was second in 18:24.77. The next six finishers were Hawks as Bozeman's No. 6 and 7 runners placed seventh and eight, respectively. The Hawks runners to place third through eighth were: junior Hayley Burns, senior Natalie McCormick, freshman Polly Meshew, senior Grace Gilbreth, senior Molly Sherman and sophomore Lucia McCormick.
The Billings City Meet, featuring the three Billings public schools, is Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Amend Park.
