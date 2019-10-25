MISSOULA — Two weeks ago, the Missoula Hellgate and Bozeman cross country teams were riding together on a bus destined for Spokane, Washington.
On Saturday at the Montana State Cross Country meet at Eagle Falls Golf Course in Great Falls, they will meet each other again — and are perhaps a little closer than they were at state a year ago.
Following the cancellation of the annual Capital City 7 of 7 cross country meet in Helena due to weather concerns on Oct. 10, both teams had a weekend open. Knights head coach Anders Brooker knew the Tracy Walters Invitational was being held in Spokane on Oct. 12 and after a quick chat with athletic director Nick Laatsch, had a trip planned out for his team.
Then he made another call, this time to Bozeman head coach (and friend) Casey Jermyn.
“We had a trip put together to Spokane in about a half hour,” Brooker said earlier this month. “So his AD (Mark Ator) said do it, we grabbed a bus together. The Spokane meet, it’s a small meet, but it’s pretty competitive. They moved some teams around to let us in, which might have ruffled some feathers in Spokane … it was a really fun trip.”
The Hawks made the drive up to Missoula on Friday and practiced with the Knights that afternoon. Following a bit of awkwardness at first, the two teams started to warm up to each other.
Bozeman has long been the best cross country program in the state, but Hellgate is rarely far behind. Last year, for the first time since 2007, the Hawks did not sweep the state cross country meet — the Knights girls are the defending champions.
The Class AA State Cross Country Meet should again be pretty close. Athletic.net, a sport time tracking site that all cross country times and meets in Montana are uploaded to, has Bozeman edging the Hellgate boys by 24 points in a hypothetical meet.
Knight senior Ian Curtis has the third best time in Class AA this year, 15:50.0, which he ran on Sept. 5 at the Coaches Invite in Missoula. Fellow senior Lukas Horejsi and junior Ignatius Fitzgerald are also in the top-13 individually in the division.
“We think on any given day if we put all the pieces together, we think we can give them a run,” Brooker said. “They’re feeling the same way. I feel good about where we’re at and I think we’re gonna give it a shot.”
Curtis feels the same way.
“I think we’ve got a shot,” he said. “It’ll certainly be hard, but this is the best shot we’ve had in a while and I’m really happy about that.”
On the girls side, Athletic.net has Bozeman winning with 36 points, followed by Helena with 78 and Hellgate with 101.
Junior Sage Brooks’s best time of 18:02.9 is tied for the third best time in the state, while fellow junior Abby Kendrick’s 18:18.8 is fifth. That said, the Bozeman machine will be difficult to beat, something its head coach readily admits.
“The Bozeman girls, if everything goes well, they have one of the best teams in the country this year. So I don’t see us beating them,” Brooker said. “I think a good day for us is everybody, all seven girls, running well and ... if Bozeman falters we want to take advantage of it.
“Otherwise we want to take home the second-place trophy.
“We feel like that as long as we have our best day, that’s all we can control.”
Regardless of how they finish, the Hellgate cross country squad has had some interesting run-ins with Bozeman this year.
And they’re pretty happy to once again be competing with not only their closest competitors, but friends.
“We’re really close with them ... Casey is one of my best friends,” Brooker said. “The teams know each other well, they just spent a whole day and a half together. It’s awesome. They can have a great rivalry and still get to know each other.”
