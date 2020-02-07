BILLINGS — Until last year, Terra Trom never imagined she’d step foot on the same grounds as Steve Prefontaine.
That changed as Trom rapidly improved during cross country and track seasons at Bozeman High. She got into contact with the University of Oregon this past summer, and she made a visit to Eugene, Oregon, around Thanksgiving. The senior ran on Pre’s Trail and glimpsed at Hayward Field, Oregon’s historic track and field stadium that is currently under construction.
Trom didn’t need much convincing. She signed with the Ducks in December and announced her decision on Wednesday. She plans to run for Oregon’s cross country and track teams.
“I’m just excited to be going to such a historic program,” Trom told 406mtsports.com on Thursday. “I can’t believe how lucky I am to be given this opportunity.”
Trom said she’ll receive partial athletic and academic scholarships from Oregon. She doesn’t know which specific events she’ll run during track season, but she’s interested in steeplechase and the 5,000 meters.
Montana State, Boise State, Gonzaga and New Mexico also expressed interest in Trom, she said, but Oregon proved too hard to turn down. She likes Eugene, she’s been impressed by Oregon’s coaches and her sister, Scout, is a student and marching band member at the Pac-12 school. The Duck cross country and track programs have been Division I powers for decades.
This past fall, Trom placed second to Helena sophomore Kylie Hartnett at the Class AA state cross country meet, and she broke 18 minutes for the first time in her career three weeks earlier. She won nearly every race she entered last track season, with personal records in State AA 1,600 (first place) and 800 meters (second to Helena’s Odessa Zentz).
The Ducks don’t have any Montanans on their cross country or track rosters, and Trom is the state’s only athlete currently signed to compete for either of those programs, according to Oregon associate cross country and track coach Helena Lehman-Winters, who focuses on women’s distance running.
The limited competition and cold weather are hard hurdles for Montana runners to clear, especially when they’re competing with recruits from bigger, warmer places. Trom’s times aren’t impressive compared to many of Oregon’s recruits, but marks are hardly the only pieces of information coaches like Lehman-Winters examine.
“She’s progressively gotten better each year, and significantly better. Anytime somebody does that in high school, I’m intrigued,” Lehman-Winters said. “She’s excited about the opportunity to come to Oregon, and I really appreciate her attitude and mentality. I’m excited to see how she develops.”
The late-1990s movies “Prefontaine” and “Without Limits” helped Trom learn about the running legend, who attended Oregon in the early 1970s and ran in the 1972 Olympics (he died in a car crash in 1975). Many other successful cross country and track athletes, such as two-time Olympic decathlon gold medalist Ashton Eaton, have competed for the Ducks.
Trom doesn’t assume she’ll rise to that level, at least not yet. She has one more high school track season, and she still needs time to mentally prepare for her college career.
“It definitely has not sunk in all the way yet,” Trom said. “I’m excited to be on a new team and learn and grow and improve every day.”
