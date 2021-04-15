BILLINGS — Bozeman senior Stirling Marshall-Pryde was named the 2020-21 Gatorade Montana cross country player of the year Thursday.
Marshall-Pryde is the Hawks' fifth winner of the award and the third in five years.
He led the state by running the fastest time last season of 15 minutes, 39.79 seconds and then won the AA boys state cross country race (16:35.4) in October while helping the Hawks to a third-place finish. Marshall-Pryde also went undefeated in in-state competition during the season.
The award is based on athletic excellence, academic achievement and character demonstrated both on and off the field. Marshall-Pryde carries a 3.49 GPA and volunteers with Bozeman Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity as well as other areas of the community.
Through Gatorade's "Play It Forward" platform, Marshall-Pryde will have the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing as well as submit them for one of twelve addtional $10,000 spotlight grants.
Marshall-Pryde has signed a letter of intent to run for Portland State next fall.
Former winners include Simon Hill (Kalispell Glacier, 2019-20), Ben Perrin (Kalispell Flathead, 2018-19), Duncan Hamilton (Bozeman, 2017-18) and Chase Equall (Bozeman, 2016-17).
The Gatorade winner for girls cross country was announced last week as Missoula Hellgate's Kensey May.
