CHICAGO — Weston Brown of Bozeman High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Montana Boys Cross Country Player of the Year, the energy drink company announced Monday.
Brown is the sixth Bozeman High runner to win the award.
The senior earned All-America honors by placing eighth at the Nike Cross Nationals in 14:56.4. Brown also won the Class AA individual state championship, leading the Hawks to a team title in the process.
Off the course, Brown has volunteered as part of a service mission in Tanzania as well as locally at Eagle Mount, a community center for the intellectually and physically challenged.
“Weston Brown is a clear rising star in our sport,” said PrepCalTrack.com editor Rich Gonzalez. “Competing in his first year of cross country as a senior, his storybook progress was unrivaled in not only winning state individual and team championships, but then placing 8th at nationals against an absolutely stacked field of veteran runners. This level of dramatic, instant progress is unheard of.”
Brown has maintained a weighted 4.10 grade-point average. He remains undecided pon a collegiate destination.
Brown joins recent Montana winners Tanner Klumph (2021-22, Missoula Sentinel), Stirling Marshall-Pryde (2020-21, Bozeman), Simon Hill (2019-20, Kalispell Glacier), and Ben Perrin (2018-19, Kalispell Flathead).
