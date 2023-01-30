Weston Brown

Weston Brown of Bozeman took first in the boys AA State cross country in October.

 TOM BAUER 406mtsports.com

CHICAGO — Weston Brown of Bozeman High School is the 2022-23 Gatorade Montana Boys Cross Country Player of the Year, the energy drink company announced Monday.

Brown is the sixth Bozeman High runner to win the award.

