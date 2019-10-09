HELENA -- The Montana weather continues to wreak havoc on fall sports and after Helena was blanketed with snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, a cross country meet scheduled for Thursday has been cancelled.
The annual Capital City 7-of-7 Cross Country meet was set to take place at Bill Roberts golf course Thursday and is one of the most well attended in the state, featuring all Class AA schools, as well as numerous others from the other classifications.
It has a unique format that allows the No. 1 runner for each school to face-off against all the other No. 1 runners. There are seven races total for each gender as runners 1-7 compete head-to-head.
Unfortunately, it’s a race teams will have to do without this year and the 2019 edition was scheduled to have 51 in attendance, however, the massive amounts of snow forced the cancellation.
Tim McMahon, who serves as the athletic director for Helena High and Helena Capital, released the following statement:
“The decision was made this morning to cancel the Capital City 7 on 7 Cross Country Meet scheduled for tomorrow. Snow conditions at the golf course do not allow for set up of the course and we have concerns regarding the safety of runners.”
The meet was renamed to the Capital City 7 of 7 and used to be known as the Preview meet, because it was held at Bill Roberts, which used to be the annual location of the All-Class state cross country meet.
State cross country will be held in Great Falls on Oct. 26.
