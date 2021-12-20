BILLINGS — Carol Kuhns has been thinking and praying a lot lately.
The longtime Billings Skyview cross country coach was trying to make up her mind about whether she should step down from her position.
In the end, Kuhns made her decision to resign after 27 seasons leading the Falcons. Billings Public Schools athletic director Mark Wahl made the announcement regarding the Skyview original’s decision in a press release Monday.
“I did a lot of praying about it and I felt like God was saying, ‘Hey, it’s OK and time to move on,’ ” Kuhns told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “It was a tough decision, yes, but at the same time it was good. I feel like I left on a good note."
This past year, the Falcons girls placed eighth and the boys 11th at the State AA meet.
“School District No. 2 and Skyview High School can't thank Carol enough for her strong dedication to each and every one of her student-athletes throughout these many years. Carol is second to none in her ability to create quality relationships that helped her grow and develop each and every one of the young men and women she was able to work with,” Wahl wrote in the press release. “We truly thank Carol for the incredible passion and love she brought to Skyview each and every day of her career. We wish her all the best in her retirement.”
In the press release, Wahl noted the Skyview cross country job "will be advertised immediately in hopes of filling the position soon."
Kuhns became the co-head cross country coach at Skyview along with Tom Gates before the start of the 1995 season, succeeding Burton Pierce. Kuhns later became the solo head coach of the Falcons.
"It has been an amazing 27 years of working with an amazing group of young men and women who have come through Skyview's cross country program,” Kuhns said in a Billings Public Schools press release. “It's time for me to step aside and allow new blood to come in and take over."
Kuhns, 63, said she has been coaching for the past 39 years. She gave credit to former assistant coach Mark Bolt and current assistant Mary Owen, Gates, the runners who came through Skyview, and many others, saying they were all instrumental during her coaching career.
When Skyview opened during the 1985-86 school year at the Lincoln Center, Kuhns taught physical education. She transitioned to the brand-new Skyview High School in the Heights when it opened in 1987. She taught PE with former longtime football coach Ron Lebsock and the Falcons’ first boys and girls basketball coach, Kas Ioane.
“It’s crazy, you look back on it and it’s at times it seems like it was yesterday and at times it seems like it is time to step aside,” she said. “Cross country was something that in some respects was new to me, as far as an athlete I was a basketball and volleyball player. Running became a pastime for me and something that I started to enjoy and looked into the coaching part with Tom and really enjoyed it. I have been very fortunate to have good assistants and good mentors. Kas (Ioane) was always right there for me and Ron (Lebsock) was there.
“All of the groups of young athletes that have come through Skyview have been amazing young people. I tell the kids first and foremost they are amazing young individuals and athletes second. I have been very blessed by that.”
Skyview is a special place, Kuhns said.
“For me, Skyview was a family to me,” she said. “We definitely supported each other as far as the kids were concerned. You are family, day in and day out.
“What I really enjoyed about the whole thing with the teaching and coaching is bottom line it is about relationships. I gained so many relationships with kids and the faculty and it’s what you put into it. I felt the kids put into it as much as myself.”
Kuhns and her husband, Dave, have been married for 40 years. Recently, there were some hard times for them as Dave battled cancer. Now, the two look forward to enjoying their time together.
“My husband, Dave, was diagnosed with cancer six years ago,” Kuhns said. “It is a bone marrow-type cancer. He is in remission right now, but just kind of the health issues are hanging there. He and I want to enjoy other things. I’ll still keep my foot in the door at Skyview, but we feel there are other things — family and friends; we’ll do more there. And, we like to travel.”
Currently, Kuhns is “involved in doing leadership training with young women, so I would like to move more into that.”
Kuhns explained of the leadership training program: “Some of it you could say is life coaching, but some of it is helping young women with whatever leadership role they are in and helping them reach their potential as a leader and also mentoring them as well.”
Before the coronavirus crisis struck, Kuhns had thought about retirement but when the pandemic lingered she didn’t want to leave the program in a bad spot.
“COVID hit and I thought that wasn’t the time to go out, so I went on and that was good,” she said. “I feel like I left on a good foot.”
The Skyview boys finished in third place at the State AA meet in 2005 as the Falcons’ Nolan Real Bird won the individual title. It was the second time a Falcons boy captured the AA individual championship and the first time since Jorn Grimsley in 1993, according to Gazette archives. At the time, Kuhns said it was the first time the Falcons won a state trophy since 1994, when they were third.
"We took third and it was a huge accomplishment for us," Kuhns said at the time. "That was their goal all year, to get in the top three. They were impressive. All of them."
Kuhns was the first volleyball coach at Skyview and served seven years in that role before resigning in April 1992. When she resigned Skyview had just had its best finish at the State AA meet, earning fifth place. At the time, she cited wanting to spend more time with Dave.
She said coaching volleyball and cross country are different.
“Coaching volleyball and cross country were two different breeds,” she said. “There is just something a little different there, I felt. Mark (Bolt) and Mary (Owen), the two cross country assistants, I learned a lot from them as well. I’m looking at two college athletes who ran cross country.”
Kuhns retired from teaching in 2002 and then worked for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for a time. Over the years, she has been an assistant track coach at Skyview as well. She said she was also an assistant boys basketball coach for Ioane when the program began.
A native of Dodge City, Kansas, Kuhns played high school basketball, volleyball and track in Dodge City. She also attended Dodge City Community College, where she played volleyball and basketball. She finished college in Colorado and moved to Montana in 1981 for Dave’s job.
Kuhns said she and Dave will remain in Billings.
“We love Billings. It’s our home,” she said.
