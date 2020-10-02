BUTTE — As the number of COVID-19 cases across Montana continues to rise, more high school sports events are being called off due to the pandemic.
As of Friday afternoon, at least 12 football games have either been postponed or canceled: Belgrade at Great Falls, Lewistown at Sidney, Glendive at Billings Central, Red Lodge at Poplar, Browning at Dillon, Cut Bank at Wolf Point, Big Timber at Fairfield, Malta at Harlem, Box Elder at Valier, Rocky Boy at Belt, Froid-Lake at Wibaux, and Saturday's game between Missoula Loyola and Anaconda in Missoula.
In addition, all sports on the Fort Peck and Blackfeet Indian reservations are on hold with the reservations' shifting to distance learning.
Butte Central's football game Oct. 9 at Browning has been canceled and the Maroons have scheduled a game the same night at Livingston, which is playing a junior varsity schedule. Cut Bank's game scheduled for Friday at Wolf Point has been moved to Monday, Oct. 12.
Also postponed: all events this weekend involving teams from Sidney, including volleyball matches against Miles City on Friday and Lewistown on Saturday.
Brockton schools announced Friday morning that there will be no practices at least until Oct. 19. The Fort Peck Reservation is in Roosevelt County, which had nearly 150 active cases as of Friday.
In addition, Bozeman Gallatin's crosstown volleyball match against Bozeman on Thursday was rescheduled to Oct. 27 because Raptors coach Ashley Obstar and a player tested positive, according to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.
Also canceled for COVID-19 reasons Friday was Wibaux's home volleyball match against Ekalaka and Poplar's at Circle.
Montana added a single-day record of 429 cases Thursday and 260 more on Friday, bringing the state's total since the pandemic arrived in March to nearly 14,000.
This story will be updated.
