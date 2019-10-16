HELENA -- Kylie Hartnett has gotten used to finding the winner’s circle and Wednesday, in the annual crosstown cross country meet between Helena High and Helena Capital, the standout sophomore did it again.
And she did it in dominating fashion.
Soon after the race started, Hartnett separated herself and when it was finished, she wound up in first thanks to a time of 18:18, which was more than two minutes faster than teammate Rylie Schoenfeld, who came in second (20:19). Odessa Zentz finished third with a time of 20:20.
“I was trying to tell myself to push,” Hartnett said. “I wanted to try to not rely on others around me. I am usually nervous that Bozeman is getting close and today, just in case I get a big lead at state, I wanted to be able to mentally push myself.”
Hartnett certainly did that and her team followed suit. Alyssa Plant joined her teammates by finishing fourth (20:52), giving the Bengals four of the top five spots. Carly Ryan (21:15) also finished sixth for Helena High, which defeated Capital by 36 points.
Emma Compton was the top runner for the Bruins as she finished fifth (21:05). Zoey Wall was eighth (22:08), Ella Krumm was 12th (23:09), Ella Shropshire was 13th (23:27) and Morgyn Hutchinson was 14th (23:56).
“We have that town pride and we want to win anytime we compete against each other,” Helena girls cross country coach Linda Paull said. “They are such awesome kids. Capital is very competitive and they will be good in the future too, but it’s fun to beat them.”
In the boys meet, Helena High was looking to register its 19th consecutive win in crosstown cross country and led by Jonah Fisher and Trystan Brewer, who finished 1-2 in the race, the Bengals did that, besting Capital by 26 points.
Fisher took home the individual title with a time of 17:01. Brewer ran the course in 17:19 to finish second, followed by Clayton Ryerson in fourth (17:31), Sam Sullivan in fifth (17:49) and Robert Wagner in seventh (18:09).
“It definitely feels good,” Fisher said. “Last year, I beat their No. 1 guy most of the year and got second in crosstown, so it’s a good feeling to come back and win it this year.”
As far as Capital was concerned, Carlin Onstad was the Bruins top runner on the boys side, getting third (17:24). Tyler Jost was sixth for the Bruins (17:57) and rounding things out for Capital was Brody Ramono (11th, 18:19), Danny Leas (12th, 18:23) and Henry Ballinger (13th, 18:27).
“19 straight, I would think regardless of the sport is pretty good,” Helena High boys head coach Kelley Gilbert said. “We talk about it a lot. It’s so big now because nobody wants to be that class to let it go and they feed off that.”
Fisher agreed.
“We are really excited about it,” Fisher added. “We don’t know for sure, but it has to be one of the longest win streaks in all of Montana, so we are proud of that and we are hoping the underclassman can keep it going.”
Both Helena High and Helena Capital will head to Great Falls next Saturday for the Class AA state cross country meet.
