Twenty years ago, the Capital High cross country team both brought home trophies from the State Meet at Bill Roberts Golf Course. The CHS boys placed runner-up in 2000, while the Lady Bruins finished third.
Helena High placed fifth in the guys event, and eighth in the girls meet.
“The Capital boys cross country team showed Saturday afternoon that it isn’t how you start a race, it’s how you finish it,” IR assistant sport editor Tom Cotton reported. “The Bruins took second place at the Class AA state meet thanks to their last three runners making great strides over the last mile.
“Capital knew going in that Vance Twitchell and Chris Cannon were almost shoo-ins for all-state honors, which is given to the top 15 place finishers. The next three runners were key for the Bruins and they didn’t disappoint.”
Flathead captured the team championship with 28 points, sweeping the top-3 places in the persons of Seth Watkins in 14 minutes, 53 seconds, David Vidal in 15:07, and Kurt Michels in 15:08. CHS tallied 93 points, led by Twitchell in fourth at 15:16, and Cannon in 15th with a 16:03. Great Falls High took third.
Vance Twitchell had won seven meets that year and over the first mile he held a slight lead over Watkins, two-time defending state champion Vidal, and Kurt Michels.
Twitchell told the IR that it was in his plan to start out fast and keep those runners with a strong kick at bay.
“It was my plan to start out fast and keep those runners with strong kicks at bay,” Twitchell said. “I’m happy, it’s been a good year. I know that I left it all on the course and the team left it on the course too.”
Teammates Troy Clark (19th), Greg Warhank (24th) and Michael Haub (31st) all chewed up ground and passed up runners as the race wore on.
Brown-and-gold coach Ed Darfler said that after the first mile things looked a little rocky, but his harriers showed their mettle at the end. Clark, passed up two runners right before the finish line, and Darfler praised the performance of Haub, whom he said has been doing well in tough situations this year.
“He’s been saving our bacon all year long,” Darfler said. “What a great race, (the whole team) showed great heart and great desire.”
The Bruin skipper also mentioned that without assistant coach Tom Pederson, his team “wouldn’t have been ready” to race.
Helena’s Bryan Wetzel started off at a torrid pace and was second to Twitchell in the early going. Wetzel wound up finishing 12th with a 15:51 clocking, and was chased to the wire by senior stablemates David Roberts in 20th at 16:25, and Nick Howarth in 32nd.
Rounding out Bengal coach Kelley Gilbert’s scorers were Casey Lofthouse (40th) and Sam Dprsi (42nd).
Junior Staci Anderson spearheaded the Capital girs’ trophy dash with a third-place medal, posting a time of 18:42. She finished behind CM Russell’s Heidi Lane – the defending champion and state record-holder) and Melanie Bellesa of Great Falls. The team title was copped by the Lady Bison’s 61 points, with Flathead scoring 70 and coach Tracy Logan’s CHS charges at 79.
“I just wanted to stay positive, keep fears out of my mind and stay relaxed,” said Anderson, who led sophomore all-staters Allison Squires (19:25) and Erin Ellmaker (19:27) to the wire, in 10th and 11th place. “We (all) have worked so hard to be prepared when we came into this race.”
Anderson is one of only three, 4-time Lady Bruin all-state harriers, along with Vicki Fred and Emily Nay.
Teammate Tracy Martin finished 16th, just 2-seconds away from making the podium, while Kadee Nelson came in 39th.
HHS had two runners finish in the top 25, in the persons of Jill Alsbury, at 20th in 19:54, and Stephanie Buswell (23rd) with a time of 19:56. The rest of coach Gigi Moy’s scorers were Abigail Adams (37th), Erin Hagmeier (40th) and Ashley Lehman (44th).
