BILLINGS — Laurel senior distance runner Grace Timm has signed a letter of intent to compete for Dickinson State (N.D.) in the Blue Hawks’ cross country and track and field programs.

DSU announced Timm’s signing on Twitter on Saturday.

Timm finished 11th at the Class A state cross country meet last month, helping the Locomotives to the team title.

As a sophomore at the state track and field meet in 2019, Timm finished seventh in the 1,600-meter run, eighth in the 800 and 10th in the 3,200. She also ran a leg on Laurel’s seventh-place 1,600-meter relay team.

The 2020 track and field season was canceled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

