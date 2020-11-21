BILLINGS — Laurel senior distance runner Grace Timm has signed a letter of intent to compete for Dickinson State (N.D.) in the Blue Hawks’ cross country and track and field programs.
DSU announced Timm’s signing on Twitter on Saturday.
We are very excited to announce the signing of standout Grace Timm to the DSU xc and track program! Grace has been an all state performer in both track and cross country for the @LocomotivePride . @dsubluehawks @DSUHeritageFond #hawksareup pic.twitter.com/CUtzAskkJl— HawkCrossCountryandTrack (@BlueHawkTrack) November 21, 2020
Timm finished 11th at the Class A state cross country meet last month, helping the Locomotives to the team title.
As a sophomore at the state track and field meet in 2019, Timm finished seventh in the 1,600-meter run, eighth in the 800 and 10th in the 3,200. She also ran a leg on Laurel’s seventh-place 1,600-meter relay team.
The 2020 track and field season was canceled because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.