Driven: Kylie Hartnett heads to Class AA girls cross country with one goal in mind

HELENA — Cliches are often thrown around when talking about sports. You hear things like "it" factor and mental toughness more than we all care to realize.
But things become cliche for a reason and when it comes to Helena High's Kylie Hartnett, it will take more than cliches to describe her dominance or her drive.
"She's an impressive kid," Helena High girls cross country coach Linda Paull said. "It's all internal with her. She has a goal. She knows what she wants and she goes after it."
The goal for Hartnett is winning the girls state championship at the Class AA state meet this Saturday and it has been since an impressive eighth-place showing last October.
"I have thought about state since last season," Hartnett said. "I knew that I could do better and I just pushed myself even harder. After track, I felt like I could finally get there and that I could actually do it."
On top of earning All-State honors as a freshman, Hartnett also scored her first varsity win at the crosstown meet in 2018. She then followed that up with a stellar track season, earning All-State by getting second in the 3,200 and third in the 1,600 last May.
This season, however, Hartnett has won more than she's lost. In fact, only once this season has she finished anywhere other than first place.
"I was a little sick then," Hartnett said of her second-place finish in Bozeman. "But that's alright. My ultimate goal is to win state and winning helps to build your confidence. I have seen others win multiple races going into state and I have wanted to follow that same path."
Hartnett's success as a runner can't be denied. But seeing as it wasn't her first choice, it's also sort of ironic.
"My sister did it (running) and I sort of followed in her footsteps," she said. "Then, at first, in sixth grade, I did it to help myself in soccer. That was my sport."
Yet, over time, the individual nature of being a runner appealed to her more.
"In soccer, if you have a bad day, you feel bad," Hartnett said. "In cross country, it's all on you."
Since finishing runner-up on Sept. 14, Hartnett has been dominant. Not only did she win meets in Great Falls and Butte, as well as the 2019 crosstown with Helena Capital, she also became the first Bengals girl to win the Mountain West Classic.
"Mountain West was my favorite," Harnett said of her victories. "I really like the course and being the first Helena girl to do it, it's a big accomplishment."
It was also the realization of another long-term goal.
"I have been running in that race since I was in sixth grade," Hartnett said. "And I have gotten fourth and second and it was my first time to finally win that thing."
Now, with the Class AA state meet Saturday in Great Falls, she can turn her attention to her top priority, winning state.
"It's nice to know that it's my only race left," Hartnett said of state. "Now, I can just push myself to peak in that race. If I can do that, I should be good."
Peaking is easier said than done but after beating the field at crosstown by more than two minutes last Wednesday at Bill Roberts Golf Course, Hartnett appears to be in top form.
And if she can grab a lead in Great Falls Saturday, the rest of the field will face the difficult challenge of trying to chase her down, which has proven to be nearly impossible.
"She loves to go out hard right from beginning," Paull said. "And she likes to be in the lead. It's going to be fun to see what she can do at state."
While Hartnett is chasing a state championship, she's also chasing history.
With a first-place finish Saturday, she would join Jeannie Berthiaume and Laurie Adams as one of the few female runners to win an individual state title at Helena High.
Berthiaume actually won it twice, in 1986 and 1988. She also earned All-State honors in each of her four seasons, something Hartnett is on pace to achieve.
"Her makeup is just amazing," Paull said. "She knows what she wants and if she doesn't get it, she comes back and works even harder to make sure that she does the next time. She has determination that you just don't see very often in a kid."
That inner drive led Hartnett to a time of 17:38 earlier this season in Butte, which was not only her personal record, but the best time of any runner during Paull's tenure as head coach.
"Kylie's times are blowing everybody's times away," Paull said. "And she still has the best time in the state right now."
That time makes her the favorite going into state. But Hartnett doesn't seem to feel the pressure.
She said she didn't want to make any predictions or "jinx" herself ahead of her final race of the season but she has a quiet confidence, a confidence that only comes with preparation.
"I have improved so much," Hartnett said. "And all the work I put in has paid off. I just keep trying to push myself to be better and try to improve my time, not just my placement."
Make no mistake, Hartnett has goals beyond just winning state. She wants to be great and if she can win again Saturday, the sophomore will be well on her way to becoming the most accomplished runner in Helena High history.
"If she won, that would have to be one of the most impressive seasons there could be," Paull said. "It's been an honor to coach her."
