BILLINGS — The Eastern A Classic Cross Country Meet is Friday at Riverfront Park.
The JV boys will start the meet at 1 p.m. and be followed by the JV girls at 1:40 p.m. The varsity boys race is at 2:20 p.m. and the varsity girls race is at 3 p.m. An awards ceremony will be at 3:45 p.m.
Teams scheduled to compete are Billings Central, Laurel, Miles City, Glendive, Lewistown, Hardin, Havre, Lockwood, Livingston and Sidney.
In the case of inclement weather, races may be combined.
