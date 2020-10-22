HELENA – Donned in their neon, retro workout attire, the Helena High girls cross-country team jogged into the Hall of Fame just outside of The Jungle on Wednesday afternoon. The themed apparel will change at practice each day this week and that can only mean one thing: the state meet in Kalispell is right around the corner.
“Practice has been really fun this week because every day, we do a different theme and it's pretty easy,” says Odessa Zentz. “It's really easy going. We are doing easy practice every day so that we're fresh and ready to go for this weekend.
“On Monday, it was ski day because it was really cold. And then Tuesday, yesterday, was tutus and tiaras. Today is neon/retro fitness. Tomorrow will be hunting/animal and Friday will be retro Bengals stuff.”
In a season that began with one of the Bengals testing positive for COVID-19 back in August, if you told coach Jesse Zentz back then that his squad would be preparing for Saturday’s state meet he might not have believed you.
“To be completely honest, I felt – and I didn’t say this to a lot of people because I didn’t want people to think I was a pessimist by any means – like we’d be lucky if we made it out of September,” says Jesse. “Just the way things were going with Covid, and we knew there would probably be a spike once school started and people started going back to bars and restaurants. I think us getting this far is a testament not only to the kids, but also to the coaches, to the schools for putting together a really solid plan for the return-to-school situation, and all of our administrative support.
“I really want to highlight (athletic director) Tim McMahon. He’s been such an amazing crusader for us to help make the season happen. He’s just been so involved in helping us accomplish what we’ve been trying to accomplish all season, and he’s gotten us to the state meet. We can’t thank him enough.”
After a third-place finish a year ago at state, some of the Bengals’ younger runners will need to pick up the slack created by the departures of two essential competitors.
“We did lose a senior off last year’s team in Alyssa Plant,” Jesse says. “She’s now running for (Montana) Tech. And then Kylee Wetzel was unable to run with us this year just because of some very legitimate concerns about Covid and her family, and being safe to ensure that her family is safe. So we lost our No. 4 girl and we lost the girl who finished sixth for us at state last year, so our depth was shaken a little bit.”
However, Jesse points out, Annie Menden, Sofia Hinderman and Chloe Roberts have all stepped up in a big way this year to solidify the team over the course of the season.
“They’re mature,” Jesse says. “I think they’ve learned a lot from the last couple years of racing. Most of these girls have been competing since they were in seventh and eighth grade. I think all-in-all they’re just a very mature group. But they’re still learning, too, so it’s great. There are still a lot of breakthroughs on the horizon for us. Hopefully one of them comes at state.”
And of course, Helena will be led by defending state champion Kylie Hartnett as well as Odessa, who earned an all-state finish in 2019.
Hartnett may have won state as a sophomore, but her record has not been blemish-free as a junior. Missoula Hellgate’s Sage Brooks and Kensey May have given her a run for her money on multiple occasions.
Along with always trying to improve her time, Harnett says that the high level of competition adds fuel to her fire.
“This year, I've been more focused on running a time,” she says. “I'm trying for a (personal record). And then Sage has been a really good competitor this year. She's beat me a couple times so that's going to be some motivation to run faster and prove that I'm still a number one in the state. We'll see if that's still true on Saturday, but it's definitely helped me push myself, and my coaches give me different goals each race.”
Odessa is shooting for a top-10 finish and says she thinks the team has embraced the underdog mentality.
“I'm pretty nervous. I've been visualizing the race every single day,” she says. “I'm pretty nervous about my placement because I want to be all-state again, but top 10 would be really cool. And also, we're expected to get about fourth place right now, as a team. So I think we're the underdogs, which is a good thing. So I think that no one's really going to expect us to perform well, because we lost two of our varsity runners from last year.”
Assuming all teams are healthy, Missoula Hellgate is the favorite to take first place and Bozeman will likely be the No. 2 team. After that, that’s where things get interesting.
“Really, from there I think Kalispell is fantastic,” Jesse says. “They were right behind us last year; they finished fourth last year. Billings West, also, is a strong program. So yeah, like Odessa said, I think top-four is definitely a realistic target for us. I think third is what we’re really going to shoot for. We’re going to be chasing Kalispell kids all over the course and hope that we can come out on top.”
With winter weather moving in, the plan for transportation to and from Kalispell was shaping up to be a logistical nightmare. Originally, because of the coronavirus concerns, the Bengals were going to drive up to Kalispell and back on the day of the meet.
Luckily, McMahon was able to pull some strings, allowing Helena to arrive Friday night and alleviate some of the stress.
“Our athletic director made some things happen for us to make sure we could get up there safely on Friday,” Jesse says. “So we’ll be going up Friday, spending the night and then racing on Saturday afternoon. Thankfully we’re able to do that because I think that’ll allow the girls to get a good night’s sleep, not have to be stressed out on a bus drive in the snow storm. We don’t race until 2 o’clock on Saturday (afternoon) so we’ll be able to let them sleep in a little bit, get a good breakfast and then head out to the course.”
