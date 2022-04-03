Five longtime coaches will be added to the Montana Coaches Association Hall of Fame this summer.
Hamilton's Mark Albert, Corvallis' Spencer Huls, Glasgow's Rod Karst, Frenchtown's Rod Paskey and Kalispell Flathead's Jeff Thompson will be inducted in July in Great Falls as part of the annual MCA Coaches Clinic.
The Montana Coaches Association announced the 2022 MCA Hall of Fame inductees in a press release on Saturday.
Albert's 34-year coaching career has had many stops, including stints at Frenchtown, Missoula Hellgate, Willow Creek, Darby, and 25 years in Hamilton where he's served as boys basketball, girls basketball and cross country coach at various times. He coached the Broncs to the Class A girls basketball championship in 2015, five Class A boys cross country championships (2008, 2013, 2014, 2020 and 2021) and a combined 10 Western A divisional cross country championships between the boys and girls. He was nominated as the national boys cross country coach of the year in both 2017 and 2021.
Huls has spent 19 years coaching the Corvallis track and field teams. The Blue Devils have won five Class A boys championships (2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2018) and nine Class A girls championships, including an all-class record of six consecutive state track and field championships (2011-2016). He's been nominated as the national high school girls track and field coach of the year twice (2016 and 2021).
Karst has coached for 34 years between Opheim and Glasgow. He's spent spent 28 of those with the Scotties as a head coach in cross country, volleyball and track and field. He's served as an assistant in volleyball and softball, but has been the Scotties' head cross country coach for 23 years. Glasgow has won seven Class B girls cross country championships in 2005, 2007, 2008 and four consecutive from 2010-2013. Karst has been nominated this year as the national boys cross country coach of the year to go with two girls cross country coach of the year nominations from 2014 and 2018.
Paskey coached 45 years in Frenchtown. He led the Broncs boys track and field team for 23 years and spent 20 years as an assistant for the Broncs football team, 10 as an assistant for the Broncs softball team, eight as a boys track and field assistant and 32 for the girls track and field teams. He's been part of 13 state championships for the Broncs. Paskey has also spent 30 years as a meet manager for track meets around western Montana.
Thompson has coached wrestling for 26 years, including 14 at Flathead High. His boys teams have 11 state wrestling trophies, including eight state championships and have been nationally ranked four times. He's been nominated as the national wrestling coach of the year in 2004 and 2008 and has led Montana teams to national tournaments and cultural exchanges. Thompson also has guided the Flathead girls wrestling team to the first two state championships in the girls division.
The induction ceremony is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. July 28 at Great Falls CMR High School.
