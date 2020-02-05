BOZEMAN -- Four Bozeman High athletes signed letters of intent Wednesday afternoon in the school's south gym.
They are: Emma Fox, volleyball, Rocky Mountain College; Alex Moore, cross country/track and field, Montana State; Terra Trom, cross country/track and field, Oregon; and Hunter Williams, baseball, Whitworth.
Trom finished second at the Class AA state cross country meet in October and finished first at the Trace Walters Invite in Spokane, Washington. Moore was 10th in the state girls meet and finished second in Spokane.
