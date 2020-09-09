MISSOULA — Ignatius Fitzgerald couldn’t crack his team’s varsity lineup of seven runners at the State AA cross country meet as a sophomore.
Less than two years later, the Missoula Hellgate senior is bound for the Pac-12, committing to run cross country, indoor track and outdoor track for the storied Oregon program. It’s the latest step in his story of a rapid rise from obscurity to the iconic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
“It’s insane,” Fitzgerald said after committing Sept. 3. “Sometimes I stop and think about how crazy it is. It’s really been an amazing two years. I’m super excited. I’ll be running by myself and it just hits me, ‘Wow, I’m going to run at Oregon,’ which is a dream come true.”
Fitzgerald got an inkling he might excel at running when he took 52nd at the Nike Cross Country Regionals three weeks after being an alternate runner at that state meet his sophomore year. Not bad for someone who spent his youth playing lacrosse and skiing before starting cross country his freshman year at the urging of his father, an adamant runner, and because his best friend was joining the team.
Seeing that friend, fellow senior Miles Colescott, excel on varsity as a sophomore drove Fitzgerald to try to be as good as him as they worked out and ran together. Fitzgerald also went on weekend runs with now-graduated teammates Ian Curtis and Lukas Horejsi as he followed their lead and pushed himself to be his best as his coaches showed a belief in him and his raw talent.
“I decided, ‘This is what I want to do. This is what I knew I could see success in,’” Fitzgerald said. “I started taking workouts seriously and putting in the miles.”
With that confidence boost from regionals, Fitzgerald decided to join the track team in the spring of his sophomore year. He took seventh place in the 3,200-meter run at state, a result that led to him hearing from Gonzaga and Boise State that they might have interest in him as a college runner.
Fitzgerald thought running at the level of Oregon might be possible his junior year when he finished third at the state cross country meet and 34th at the Foot Locker Cross Country National Championships. The potential that Hellgate coach Anders Brooker saw in Fitzgerald’s smooth, efficient and natural running ability in which his upper and lower body work together and he uses a quick foot strike to breeze through courses was coming to fruition.
“He’s one of those kids that we as a program take pride in where he’s at,” Brooker said. “It’s strictly because of his commitment and talent.
“Once he realized he had some talent, he just got hooked. And once he started training consistently, which speaks to his physical talent, mental toughness and competitive edge, he started realizing, ‘OK, I can be great at this.’”
Fitzgerald had long been an Oregon fanboy, watching races of former Ducks runner and Olympian Steve Prefontaine with his father, visiting the campus last fall during a family visit to Portland and listening to the audiobook “Bowerman and the Men of Oregon: The Story of Oregon’s Legendary Coach and Nike’s Cofounder.”
But he hadn’t heard from the Ducks as other schools took notice of his stratospheric improvement. So he emailed Ben Thomas, Oregon’s associate head coach who is in charge of the distance runners, in December. That led to phone calls with Thomas and a virtual tour online, and they stayed in contact as the coronavirus pandemic kept Fitzgerald from improving his track times in the spring.
Oregon was still interested in his potential, and a Zoom call with Thomas on Aug. 31 included an official offer. Fitzgerald needed just three days to accept a partial athletic scholarship to pair with a partial academic scholarship over offers from Syracuse, Boise State, Portland and Butler.
“It was definitely a surreal moment,” said Fitzgerald, who was also sold on the academics offered at UO. “It was kind of crazy to hear it be put into words and be a reality. I kind of freaked out.”
He added: “Being able to be part of that Oregon legacy is a really amazing opportunity. ‘Oregon’ and ‘running’ have always been a synonym in my head.”
Before heading to the Pac-12, Fitzgerald has a final high school season — as much as the pandemic permits. His goals include wanting to earn a team trophy at the state meet, winning an individual state title and helping bring along the other runners on the Knights’ young team, giving back in the same way he was helped.
For someone who’s come so far in such a short period, there could be even brighter days on the horizon as he races toward fulfilling his potential.
“He’s smart and calculated in what he does, is willing to go out and grind but also knows when to cut back,” Brooker said. “I have no hesitation saying he’s going to go to school at Oregon and excel there. He’s not scared of competition and a program that demands excellence.”
