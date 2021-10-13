BOZEMAN — The Gallatin Invite cross country meet set for Thursday has been canceled due to snow and downed trees at Cottonwood Hills golf course west of Bozeman, Bozeman Schools announced Wednesday.
The meet will not be rescheduled.
The Gallatin Invite was to be the final meet before the state cross country championships set for Saturday, Oct. 23, at the University Golf Course in Missoula.
Bozeman woke up to six inches of snow and numerous downed power lines Tuesday morning. Most of the snow remained as of Wednesday afternoon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.