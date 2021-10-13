BOZEMAN — The Gallatin Invite cross country meet set for Thursday has been canceled due to snow and downed trees at Cottonwood Hills golf course west of Bozeman, Bozeman Schools announced Wednesday.

The meet will not be rescheduled.

The Gallatin Invite was to be the final meet before the state cross country championships set for Saturday, Oct. 23, at the University Golf Course in Missoula.

Bozeman woke up to six inches of snow and numerous downed power lines Tuesday morning. Most of the snow remained as of Wednesday afternoon.

Tags

Load comments