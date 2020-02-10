CHICAGO — Simon Hill of Kalispell Glacier is the Gatorade Montana Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.
According to a Gatorade Player of the Year program press release, Hill is the first Gatorade Montana Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year to be selected from Glacier.
Hill has maintained a 4.0 grade point average, which ranks No. 1 in his class according to the release. He has signed a national letter of intent to run on scholarship at Montana.
Hill, a senior, won the State AA meet this season with a time of 15:50.69. He was also the best finisher from the Treasure State at the prestigious Mountain West Classic at the University of Montana Golf Course this past season, finishing fourth in 16:03.58.
Hill's sister, Annie Hill, is also a past Gatorade award recipient.
While also competing for Glacier, Annie Hill was the 2016-17 Gatorade Montana Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year. She was the first Gatorade Montana Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year to be chosen from Glacier. Annie Hill also won the Gatorade Montana Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year award in January, 2016.
The award recognizes athletic and academic achievement, along with character on and off the field.
Hill is now a finalist for the national Gatorade award to be announced in February.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.