BILLINGS — Cross country teams around the state are looking forward to the 2021 season after navigating changes in 2020 that allowed them to complete a season, but changed some traditional elements of their competition.
In response to Covid-19 restrictions, teams last year were more limited in the regular season of who they could compete against — sometimes by class, sometimes by division — leading to a unique state meet where some competitors raced each other for the first time that season. Changes to course walkthroughs, mask requirements and a two-day state meet rather than a single-day all-class affair all made for new memories as athletes adapted.
So far, limits in 2021 should be more relaxed, including allowing for more cross-state competition throughout the regular season and the return of some of the large invitational meets.
Following is a class-by-class lookahead to the 2021 high school cross country season:
Class AA
Boys
2020 champions: Missoula Sentinel; Stirling Marshall-Pryde (Bozeman)
Storylines: Missoula Sentinel ended a state record 12-year run atop the podium by the Bozeman Hawks with its first state championship since 1984. The Spartans should bring back most of their squad, including state runner-up Tanner Klumph. The rest of their scorers were all juniors who finished in the top 25 in 2020. Missoula Hellgate was runner-up, but was led by Ignatius Fitzgerald (3rd) and Miles Colescott (4th) who have since departed for collegiate careers at the University of Oregon and Haverford College, respectively.
Individually, with the graduation of Marshall-Pryde (who will compete for Portland State), Klumph is the top returner in the field. Bozeman, which split into two high schools for the first time last year, was led by Connor Neil, who finished 11th as a sophomore in 2020, but it was Bozeman Gallatin’s Carson Steckelberg who finished 5th. It will be just the second year in existence for the Raptors and Belgrade’s second at the AA level.
Girls
2020 champions: Bozeman; Kensey May (Missoula Hellgate)
Storylines: Led by Natalie Nicholas and Hayley Burns, the Hawks rebounded back up to the top of the podium ahead of runner-up Missoula Hellgate, which was led by state champion May along with recently graduated Abby Kendrick (Boise State) and Sage Brooks (Syracuse).
May, the Montana 2020 Gatorade cross country athlete of the year, should have an opportunity to defend her title during her senior season, but faces a field that includes Helena senior and 2019 champion Kylie Hartnett along with some younger challengers. That includes a pair who made a splash as freshmen in 2020 in Bozeman’s Natalie Nicholas (5th) and Kalispell Flathead’s Lilli Rumsey Eash (7th). Helena is looking to move up the podium after a third-place finish led by their core of Hartnett, Odessa Zentz, Rylie Schoenfeld and Carly Ryan — all of whom placed in the top 25 as juniors.
Class A
Boys
2020 champions: Hamilton; Colter Purcell (Hamilton)
Storylines: The Broncs may have been led by the top two finish of Colter Purcell (champion) and Colter Kirkland (runner-up), but they were backed up by Tanner Nead, Lane Cole and Harrison Silverio as the team full of juniors ran to the top of the podium in 2020. Kirkland, who is a two-time state runner-up, could challenge Purcell for the 2021 title, but they could also see a challenge from Hardin’s Bryson Rogers, Corvallis’ Brinson Wyche or their teammate Cole who was the Class A track champion in the 3,200 last spring.
The Broncs hope to earn a pair of titles to go with their championships in 2013 and 2014, but perennially strong Hardin will hope to improve on its runner-up finish in 2020.
Girls
2020 champions: Laurel; Brynnli Poulsen (Hamilton)
Storylines: Poulsen earned the second of her consecutive Class A cross country titles in 2020, but has since moved on to Boise State so there will be a new champion in 2021. Columbia Falls’ Hannah Sempf finished third in 2020 as the highest placing returner.
Laurel broke a 28-year drought as girls cross country champions, but graduated just two of their scorers in Andria Mourich and Grace Timm. Runner-up Columbia Falls, though, brings back a strong contingent of Sempf, Siri Erickson and Ally Sempf (who had to quarantine for the state meet in 2020). Hardin is also always a strong contender and should return Dierra Takes Enemy, Ellyse Moccasin and Mariah Aragon.
Class B
Boys
2020 champions: Eureka; Zander Ackerman (Wolf Point)
Storylines: It took until 2019 for Eureka to win a boys cross country championship, but since then, it has made it two in a row. In 2020, it did it behind Chaidh Lochridge (3rd), Gavin Bates (6th) and Isaac Reynolds (10th). All seven of the Lions' runners finished in the top 35, but they graduated four from the 2020 squad, including Lochridge.
Ackerman graduated after last season so the top individual returner from last year’s state meet is Brandon Emineth (5th) from Red Lodge.
Girls
2020 champions: Townsend; Hallie Hemenway (Manhattan)
Storylines: District 5B rivals Townsend and Manhattan see each other frequently throughout the season and both have won two of the previous four state championships. On a snowy day in Kalispell, the 2020 race came down to a single point with Townsend earning the victory and its second consecutive title. The Bulldogs were led by Emma Stolte (3rd) and should return most of their squad.
Manhattan also returns multiple runners in spite of graduating Hemenway, so there could be another chance at a rematch. But the 5B is deep besides just the top two teams as Big Timber’s Natalie Wood was runner-up in 2020 and is the top-placing returner.
Class C
Boys
2020 champions: Manhattan Christian; Samuel Smith (Richey-Lambert)
Storylines: Smith crossed the finish line first in 2020, but was followed by an avalanche of maroon Manhattan Christian jerseys as the Eagles poured across places 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 all within two minutes of each other. It was their fifth consecutive championship and came one point shy of their state record score set in 2019. Their nine points in 2020 tied their previous record marks from 2017 and 2018.
Sophomore Oren Arthun leads the returners this season after his third place finish in 2020, but the Eagles graduated four from last year’s team. Smith has since graduated and moved on to Montana State so there will be a new champion and Richey-Lambert will try to make up for his production as well as that of Nicholas Ellerton. Of the top three teams from 2020, Belt-Centerville should return each ofits scorers, including Asa Jassen and Clayton Jassen.
Girls
2020 champions: Manhattan Christian; Lindsey Paulson (Belt-Centerville)
Storylines: Seeley-Swan missed out on defending its 2019 title to Manhattan Christian by a single point, but should return much of that squad, led by Sariah (2018 champion) and Emily Maughan for another try again. Third-place finisher Ava Bellach was Manhattan Christian’s top finisher and the Eagles shouldn’t lose anyone either leading to the potential of an interesting rematch.
Two-time runner-up Annie Kaul (Plentywood) will be a junior and after Paulson (now a senior) won the cross country title in 2020, they also provided one of the most entertaining finishes at the 2021 Class C state track meet with a sprint to the line in the 3,200 where Kaul was the victor. Paulson won the 1,600 at the meet though so the cross country course could provide another memorable finish between the two competitors, who could also face challenges from Bellach or Sariah Maughan.
