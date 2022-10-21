The 59th rendition of the Montana high school state cross country championships take place Saturday at the University of Montana Golf Course in Missoula.
Temperatures are predicted to be in the mid-40s and the forecast includes showers and drizzle.
Class AA
Boys
2021 team champion: Missoula Hellgate Knights
2021 individual champion: Tanner Klumph, Missoula Sentinel (graduated)
Start time: 12:10 p.m.
2022 storylines: Missoula Sentinel and Bozeman figure to be in a tight race for the team trophy. Based on their best times this season, Sentinel's five point-scoring runners would total an 83, Bozeman would tally an 86 and Great Falls would be a distant third at 114. The Spartans finished second to Missoula Hellgate in 2021, 62-66, after they had snapped Bozeman's 12-year title streak in 2020 by winning their first championship since 1984.
Bozeman senior Weston Brown (15:12.0) and junior Nathan Neil (15:17.6) have season-best times over 20 seconds better than No. 3 runner, Gallatin senior Carson Steckelberg (15:39.7). Hellgate senior Finneas Colescott (15:40.2) posted the No. 4 time earlier this fall but has just two races since returning from an illness. Four others have posted a time under 16 minutes: Great Falls junior Ryan Harrington, Sentinel senior Keagen Crosby, Billings West senior Jaxon Straus and West junior Mason Moler. Brown and Neil were soccer players last year, so this is their first season on the cross country course. Colescott placed second, Steckelberg took third and Harrington was fourth; they're the only returners who finished in the top five. Steckelberg was fifth at state as a sophomore in 2020.
Girls
2021 team champion: Bozeman Hawks
2021 individual champion: Kensey May, Missoula Hellgate (graduated)
Start time: 11 a.m.
2022 storylines: Hellgate and Bozeman once again figure to be competing for the team title after the Hawks beat out the Knights last season, 53-68. Both teams graduated their top finisher but are still leading the pack by a wide margin. This year, Hellgate's five point-scoring runners would combine for a 56, Bozeman would post a 76 and Kalispell Flathead would be a distant third at 116 based on runners' best times from this fall. Bozeman has won 14 of the past 15 titles, with Hellgate winning in 2018 to snap an 11-year streak.
Only three runners have posted a time under 19 minutes this season. They are Gallatin sophomore Claire Rutherford (18:20.2), Missoula Sentinel senior Malia Bradford (18:33.8) and Kalispell Flathead junior Lilli Rumsey Eash (18:40.1). Those are personal-record times for Rutherford and Bradford, while Rumsey Eash's personal-best time of 18:31.7 came when she took fourth at last year's state meet; she's the only returner who finished in the top five last season. Bozeman junior Natalie Nicholas (19:11.9) has the fourth-best time this season but had posted a PR of 18:10.8 in 2020. Nicholas was fifth at state as a freshman in 2020. Billings West junior Taylee Chirrick (19:12.9) rounds out the top five times this fall.
Class A
Boys
2021 team champion: Hamilton Broncs
2021 individual champion: Brinson Wyche, Corvallis (graduated)
Start time: 12:40 p.m.
2022 storylines: The two-time champion Hamilton Broncs lost all seven of their runners from last season's state meet squad to graduation. However, looking to step into that void may be the Hardin Bulldogs after four consecutive runner-up finishes. However, challenging for those top spots with them could be Livingston which quietly has put five runners into the top 32 of Class A times this season. Laurel and Whitefish also hope to make some waves. At stake could be bringing the trophy east of the Continental Divide for the first time since Browning's last title in 2007.
Billings Central freshman Greyson Piseno comes in with the top time of 15:48.2 after a 20 second win over Hardin eighth-grader Ben Bird (16:11.6) at the Eastern A Fall Classic last week. Miles City junior Gage Gunther is hot on their heels posting a 16:12.3 followed by Sidney freshman Carter Heggem with 16:17.3. Dillon senior Ben Steadman is the top returner from last year's field after his third-place finish and rounds out the top five times this season at 16:23.5.
Girls
2021 team champion: Columbia Falls Wildkats
2021 individual champion: Hannah Sempf, Columbia Falls (graduated)
Start time: 11:35 a.m.
2022 storylines: Defending champions Columbia Falls lost three runners to graduation, including individual champion Hannah Sempf. The Wildkats could still find themselves on the podium, but most signs point to the field chasing the Hardin Bulldogs and standout eighth-grader Karis Brightwings-Pease (18:26.8) who leads the rest of the field by almost 30 seconds. Five Bulldogs are currently ranked within the top 10 of Class A girls this season and are looking to improve on two consecutive third-place finishes and return to the top of the podium. Corvallis could prove to be in the mix as well as they have only missed the podium once since 2011 and have captured five titles. Keep an eye on Miles City as they could also climb up the standings as they have posted some of their best times in recent weeks.
Besides Brightwings-Pease, Hardin junior Mariah Aragon (18:52.3) and senior Ellyse Moccasin (19:09.8) are the top returning finishers from last year in third and fourth respectively and currently hold the second and third-best times this season.
Class B
Boys
2021 team champion: Bigfork Vikings
2021 individual champion: Brandon Emineth, Red Lodge (graduated)
Start time: 2:20 p.m.
2022 storylines: St. Ignatius appears to be the runaway favorite to capture its first-ever team title. The Bulldogs' five point-scoring runners would total a 59 based on runners' best times from this season. Three Forks checks in at No. 2 with a 112 and Jefferson is third with a 117. Defending champion Bigfork graduated three runners, including two of its top three finishers.
Wolf Point junior Peyton Summers (15:43.0) and St. Ignatius senior Andrew Rush (15:55.9) are the only runners to have posted a time under 16 minutes this fall. Glasgow senior Reed Larsen (16:03.4) isn't too far behind. St. Ignatius sophomore Robbie Nuila (16:34.1) owns the fourth-best time this year, while Florence sophomore Kyler Harris (16:52.0) is fifth. Summers placed fifth last year and is one of three returning top-five finishers along with Bigfork junior Jack Jensen and Columbus junior James Plymale. Jensen, who took third last year, owns the 19th-best time in the state this fall. Plymale, who was fourth last year, has the 16th-best time in the state this season.
Girls
2021 team champion: Red Lodge Rams
2021 individual champion: Emma Stolte, Broadwater (graduated)
Start time: 1:10 p.m.
2022 storylines: Powered by the state's top two runners, Glasgow may be able to capture its first team title since 2013. The Scotties would post a score of 92 using runners' top times this year, while Columbus would be second with a 110 and Manhattan would be third with a 116. Defending champion Red Lodge graduated three runners who scored team points last season. Glasgow has won 16 state title since 1973, with eight in Class A and eight in Class B.
Glasgow sophomore Tanae Baker (18:28.5) has the best time in the state by nearly 26 seconds. Glasgow junior Emily See (18:54.2) checks in at No. 2 and is followed closely by Jefferson senior Ranae Parker (18:58.0). Three other runners have times under 20 minutes: Sweet Grass senior Natalie Wood (19:15.2), Shelby eighth grader Aeris Stewart (19:28.8) and Columbus senior Kelsey Plymale (19:36.5). Parker, Wood and Plymale are the only returning top-five finishers from last year, having taken second, third and fifth. Wood was second in the state in 2020 and sixth in 2019. Plymale was fourth in 2020 and 2019. Red Lodge's Brayli Reimer, now a senior, was fifth in 2020. See was seventh in 2020 as a freshman but didn't run at state last year.
Class C
Boys
2021 team champion: Manhattan Christian Eagles
2021 individual champion: Oren Arthun, Manhattan Christian
Start time: 2:50 p.m.
2022 storylines: Manhattan Christian comes in with the top three times of any Class C runners this season led by defending champion and Class C record-holder Oren Arthun. If they hold true to form, the Eagles could potentially lower their recod team score (that they tied last season) of eight points. Class C only scores three runners, but five Eagles are in the top 10 of Class C runners this season making points even tougher to come by for the challengers. If the Eagles win a seventh-consecutive title, they will move into third on the all-time record list behind just Bozeman (12) and Browning (11). Watch for Plenty Coups, West Yellowstone or Belt-Centerville to be challenging for the podium.
Arthun currently holds the top time going into the meet with a 16:08.9, but is followed by teammates Shaphan Hubner (16:50) and Nathan Adams (16:51.9) to round out the top three. The rest of the top nine have all posted times in the 17 minute range including state top 10 finishers from last season Scott Parke (Drummond), Matthew Ellerton (Richey-Lambert) and Clayton Jassen (Belt-Centerville).
Girls
2021 team champion: Manhattan Christian Eagles
2021 individual champion: Lindsey Paulson, Belt-Centerville (graduated)
Start time: 1:45 p.m.
2022 storylines: Four of the top five finishers from 2021 return to this year's field led by three-time runner-up Annie Kaul (Plentywood) with her season's best time of 18:35.9. Also vying for the top spot could be Scobey sophomore Mya Green (19:28.8), Manhattan Christian senior Jadyn VanDyken (19.28.9) and Twin Bridges junior Allie Dale. Chinook's Anna Terry (19:30.8) or Whitewater runners Shelbi LaBrie (19:32.9) and Samantha Wisher (19:53.6) could challenge for spots on the podium.
The girls race should be much tighter than the boys as the Eagles attempt to defend their title. Scobey and Culbertson also both bring in strong squads - the Cowgirls fresh off a runner-up finish last season and the Spartans after just missing the podium by two points in 2021. All three teams each have three runners in the top 16 times this season so fans and coaches will be counting points as they come in. Not far off is Plentywood, but it will take some moving up for the Wildcats to make the podium.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.