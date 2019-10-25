Saturday, Oct. 26
At Eagle Falls Golf Club
Great Falls
With temperatures in the mid-30s and snow in the forecast, the conditions could come into play as runners compete at the state cross country meet.
Boys
Class AA
2018 team champion: Bozeman
2018 individual champion: Ben Perrin, Kalispell Flathead (graduated)
Start time: 1:10 p.m.
2019 storylines: The last time someone other than the Bozeman Hawks won the AA title, the iPhone had just been introduced. The last team to win? Missoula Hellgate who were runners-up in 2018 and defeated the Hawks in the first meet this season. The Hawks bounced back through the rest of their season and if they can win one more Saturday, their 12 consecutive state titles will break the MHSA record. They’re currently tied atop the list with Browning who won 11-straight from 1974-1984. But with the addition of a new high school in Bozeman next year, the depth the Hawks have displayed for more than a decade will be split. Individually, Billings Senior’s Owen Smith has run the fastest this fall, but Kalispell Glacier’s Simon Hill was the top Montana runner at the Mountain West Classic at the end of September and was the state runner-up last season.
Class A
2018 team champion: Columbia Falls
2018 individual champion: Levi Taylor, Laurel (graduated)
Start time: 1:40 p.m.
2019 storylines: The Wildcats earned their first title in nine years in 2018 and they return almost all of their state scorers from last season. But keep an eye on Hardin and Lewistown. Sam Fulbright carries the top time of Class A and was runner-up last season. Hardin currently has five runners in the top 20 of the state performance lists from this season so whoever races better as a team may find an edge in this one. The Bulldogs were runners-up last season and their counterparts on the girls team have won three straight so they’d like to bring home a top trophy of their own.
Class B
2018 team champion: Manhattan
2018 individual champion: Hudson Atkinson, Poplar
Start time: 11 a.m.
2019 storylines: The Tigers have won two consecutive titles and three in the last four years, but lost three seniors after last season who had helped establish the streak. The Glasgow Scotties have been runners-up for the past two seasons and would like their chance at the top of the podium, but Eureka has also been running well this year. Harlem’s Brad Cichosz comes in with the top Class B time recorded this year followed by Glasgow’s Wilson Overby who placed fourth at the state meet last year and is the top returner.
Class C
2018 team champion: Manhattan Christian
2018 individual champion: Riley Schott, Manhattan Christian
Start time: 11:30 a.m.
2019 storylines: The Eagles have won three-straight Class C titles and behind returning champion as well as Class C record-holder, Riley Schott, will be tough to beat. They bring in a wealth of depth, but it’s actually Richey-Lambert’s Samuel Smith who has run the top Class C time this season. All of the top five runners in last year’s state race were all underclassmen so keep an eye on Schott, Smith, Ben Morrison (Manhattan Christian), Luke Dvorak (Sheridan) and Sam Leep (Manhattan Christian).
GIRLS
Class AA
2018 team champion: Missoula Hellgate
2018 Individual champion: Tiahna Vladic, Billings Senior (graduated)
Start time: 2:10 p.m.
2019 storylines: For the first time since 2006, a team besides Bozeman took home the girls state title as Missoula Hellgate crowned five runners All-State on the way to first place. In all, Hellgate had seven runners in the top 20 but five of them graduated, leaving the door open for Bozeman to reclaim the crown. The Hawks have been the top team in Class AA throughout the regular season and with top-10 finishers from a year ago back in Terra Trom, Alex Moore and Riley Moore, they are the team to beat. The individual race, however, is more up in the air. Kylie Hartnett of Helena High comes in with the best time and is fresh off a win at the Mountain West. She has also won each other her races except one, in Bozeman.
Class A
2018 team champion: Hardin
2018 individual champion:Beatrix Frissell, Polson (graduated)
Start time: 2:45 p.m.
2019 storylines: In cross country, repeat champions aren't all that rare and when it comes to the Class A girls competition, the Hardin Bulldogs will be looking for their fourth consecutive girls state title. Hardin returns three All-State performers from last season in Khylah Two Leggins, Libby Nedens and Marion Hugs. All three were sophomores last season that finished in the top 10. Brynnli Poulsen of Hamilton was the runner-up in Class A last season and coming in, she owns the best time in the state. Hardin looks to be the favorite, but another team to watch is Laurel, which has a deep and talented roster.
Class B
2018 team champion: Manhattan
2018 individual champion: Whitney Hanson, Colstrip (graduated)
Start time: Noon
2019 storylines: Having high-end runners helps a lot in cross country, however, the 2018 Class B state meet was a reminder that depth is vitally important too. Manhattan, the now three-time defending state champion in girls Class B, placed five runners in the top 28 last season, giving them a victory over a team like Colstrip, which placed three in the top 10. One of those was champion Whitney Hanson, who graduated. Another is top contender Zoey Stroop. All in all, seven freshman earned All-State honors in Class B last season with the defending champions bringing back three All-State performers including Jodi Cameron.
Class C
2018 team champion: West Yellowstone
2018 individual champion: Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan
Start time: 11:30 a.m.
2019 storylines: In the Class C ranks, teams will be trying to take down another dynasty in the making as West Yellowstone to will look to win its third consecutive state title in girls cross country. Averi Parker, Abigail Jackson and Julia Everest are all back after finishing in the top six a season ago, while Sariah Maughan will be back at it for Seeley-Swan after she won state last season. Parker and Everest currently are first and third respectively, in terms of top times heading into the last meet, which could mean a four-peat is on the way.
