MISSOULA — CJ Purcell has been a welcome addition to the Hamilton cross country team.
Not only is Purcell in position to potentially win an individual Class A state title this weekend at Rebecca Farms in Kalispell, but he has the Broncs in contention for their first team title since 2014. They’ve also won in 2008 and 2013.
Hamilton’s top five runners — the number of runners who score points toward the team title — are in the top 14 in the state. Hardin’s top five range from seventh through 24th.
“If we both show up healthy, it’s us or them. There’s a pretty big spread after that,” Hamilton coach Mark Albert said, noting that Lewistown, two-time defending champ Columbia Falls and Whitefish are teams to watch, although Columbia Falls lost its top finisher from last year — would-be senior Aidan Jarvis, who placed fourth — because he moved.
Albert thought his team of all juniors could be in contention for the title this year after last year’s fourth-place performance. But the Broncs lost their No. 2 state finisher, Logan King, who opted out due to COVID-19, lessening Albert’s optimism. They then gained Purcell, who moved from Virginia — he’s a military kid whose father is deployed and whose family owns property in Hamilton, Albert said — and he’s become their No. 1 runner.
Teammate Lane Cole’s summer running work has vaulted him to the fifth-best time in the state this year. Colter Kirkland, who took second last year, is right behind at sixth. Harrison Silverio is 13th, Tanner Nead is 14th, Zachary Kunkel is 17th and Carver Tison is 30th.
“They’re a fun group and really focused on team goals,” Albert said. “For us to have a chance to compete for the state title, our four, five, six and even seven runners need to beat their individual matchups.”
On the girls side, Hamilton senior Brynnli Poulsen is aiming for her second consecutive title. She owns the fastest time in Class A at 18:48.8, which is about 60 seconds better than the second-fastest time, which belongs to Columbia Falls senior Lara Erickson.
Poulsen, the 2019-20 Missoulian girls cross country athlete of the year, posted her season-best time at divisionals last week, winning by about 84 seconds. She’s been an all-state runner three times, placing sixth as a freshman, second as a sophomore and first as a junior.
“She’s really coming into her own and running extremely well at the right time,” Albert said. “Her timing, her pacing is really good. She trains like a machine. If she shows up and does what she’s capable of, there’s nobody who’s real threatening.”
Class B
Thompson Falls senior Justin Morgan heads to state with the second-fastest time in Class B at 16:52, just one second behind Glasgow senior Carl Zabrocki. Eureka junior Isaac Reynolds, who placed third for the state-champ Lions last year, has the fourth-best time at 17:07, and St. Ignatius sophomore Thomas Nuila is seventh at 17:32.2.
The top area girls runner is Thompson Falls senior Josey Neesvig at 12th, about 90 seconds behind Red Lodge sophomore Brayli Reimer, who has the top time in the state.
Class C
Seeley-Swan will be looking to defend its first state title in school history and enters as the only team with its top five runners ranked among the top 23 in the state. Junior Sariah Maughan owns the fourth-best time in the state at 21:04.6, about two minutes behind Belt/Centerville junior Lindsey Paulson. Sophomore Emily Maughan is fifth, sophomore Kyla Conley is ninth, sophomore Ava Thornsberry is 19th and junior Hannah Ayers is 23rd.
Drummond sophomore Maddie Yakos ranks eighth in the state, the third-best time among area runners.
The highest-ranked area boys runner is Drummond junior Samuel Bryant at ninth, about two minutes behind Richey-Lambert senior Sam Smith, who has the state's second-best overall time in any class.
